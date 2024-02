CHL to NHL: Bains debuts with Canucks

Former WHL scoring leader Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut on Tuesday with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Surrey B.C. native managed two shots on goal in 13:21 minutes of ice time with his hometown team.

In five seasons with the Red Deer Rebels Bains scored 77 goals and 209 points in 257 games. The winger has nine goals and 39 points in 42 games this season with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. Bains also earned himself an AHL All-Star invite where he was named MVP.

After leading the WHL in scoring with 43 goals and 112 points during the 2021/22 season the now 23-year-old signed with Vancouver as an undrafted free agent.

A dream come true for Arshdeep Bains. Welcome to the @NHL! pic.twitter.com/l6GkPxcYAv — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 21, 2024