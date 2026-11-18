CHL to NHL: 67’s alumnus Boucher debuts for Senators

Former Ottawa 67’s forward Tyler Boucher made his National Hockey League (NHL) debut for the Ottawa Senators last night in their 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

At 4:04 of the second period, Boucher scored his first NHL goal. With the goal being Ottawa’s second of the night, it also marked Boucher’s first game-winning goal in the NHL. In 6:13 of ice time, he also finished with a +1 rating, two blocked shots, one shot and one hit.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Boucher played for the 67’s for two seasons between 2022 and 2023 after being drafted in the seventh round, 143rd overall, of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. He collected 17 goals and 14 assists in 45 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) regular season games and added one goal and one assist in four playoff games.

Playing for the Belleville Senators, the Senators’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, since 2023, Boucher has scored 24 goals and added 27 assists in 132 games.

Internationally, Boucher represented the United States at the 2019 U17 World Hockey Challenge and the 2023 World Juniors, winning a silver medal at the U17s and a bronze medal at the World Juniors.

Boucher was selected by the Senators in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.