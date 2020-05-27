CHL to announce 2019-20 award winners May 28 to June 10

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that the recipients of 10 major awards for the 2019-20 season will be revealed in a series of digital presentations beginning May 28.

“Over the next two weeks the Canadian Hockey League will be recognizing winners of 10 national awards for the 2019-20 season,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “Congratulations to all of the nominees, award recipients, their families, and teams on these outstanding achievements. I would also like to acknowledge the support of all presenting partners of the CHL Awards program. Thank you for helping us celebrate the very best in our great game. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy as we look forward to returning to the rink next season.”

Award winners will first be unveiled on the league’s web and social media platforms between Thursday May 28 and Wednesday June 10. Each of the CHL’s 10 major awards has three finalists representing nominations from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

2019-20 CHL Awards – Announcement Schedule & Finalists:

Thursday May 28: CHL Top Scorer of the Year Award presented by Purolator

Adam Beckman (Spokane Chiefs)

Marco Rossi (Ottawa 67’s)

Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic)

Most recent winners by league: Jason Robertson (Niagara IceDogs 2019), Jayden Halbgewachs (Moose Jaw Warriors 2018), Conor Garland (Moncton Wildcats 2016).

Friday May 29: CHL Top Prospect of the Year Award presented by Kubota Canada



Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders)

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic)

Most recent winners by league: Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants 2019), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts 2018), Pierre-Luc Dubois (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 2016).

Monday June 1: CHL Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award presented by Janes



Brad Lauer (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Andre Tourigny (Ottawa 67’s)

Stephane Julien (Sherbrooke Phoenix)



Most recent winners by league: Mario Pouliot (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2019), Drew Bannister (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 2018), Jim Hiller (Tri-City Americans 2012).

Tuesday June 2: CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award presented by Kia

Riley Fiddler-Schultz (Calgary Hitmen)

Jacob Ingham (Kitchener Rangers)

Xavier Simoneau (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Most recent winners by league: Charle-Edouard D’Astous (Rimouski Oceanic 2019), Garrett McFadden (Guelph Storm 2018), Tyler Wong (Lethbridge Hurricanes 2017).

Wednesday June 3: CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers)

Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit)

Rafael Harvey-Pinard (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Most recent winners by league: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips 2019), Alexandre Alain (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2018), Sasha Chmelevski (Ottawa 67’s 2017).

Thursday June 4: CHL Sportsman of the Year Award presented by Cavendish Farms

Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks)

Nick Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Jakob Pelletier (Moncton Wildcats)

Most recent winners by league: Justin Almeida (Moose Jaw Warriors 2019), Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound Attack 2017), Samuel Girard (Shawinigan Cataractes 2016).

Friday June 5: CHL Rookie of the Year Award presented by Wawanesa Insurance

Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Zachary Bolduc (Rimouski Oceanic)

Most recent winners by league: Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves 2019), Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic 2018), Brett Connolly (Prince George Cougars 2009).

Monday June 8: CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Vaughn

Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips)

Nico Daws (Guelph Storm)

Kevin Mandolese (Cape Breton Eagles)

Most recent winners by league: Ian Scott (Prince Albert Raiders 2019), Michael McNiven (Owen Sound Attack 2017), Philippe Desrosiers (Rimouski Oceanic 2015).

Tuesday June 9: CHL Defenceman of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Ty Smith (Spokane Chiefs)

Noel Hoefenmayer (Ottawa 67’s)

Jordan Spence (Moncton Wildcats)

Most recent winners by league: Ty Smith (Spokane Chiefs 2019), Nicolas Hague (Mississauga Steelheads 2018), Thomas Chabot (Saint John Sea Dogs 2017).

Wednesday June 10: CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award

Adam Beckman (Spokane Chiefs)

Marco Rossi (Ottawa 67’s)

Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic)

Most recent winners by league: Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic 2019), Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters 2017), Brendan Shinnimin (Tri-City Americans 2012).

Award winners are selected by NHL Central Scouting in association with the CHL.