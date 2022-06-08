CHL Team of the Week (May 30 – June 5)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 28th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for 2021-22 based on individual performances from May 30 to June 5.

Leading the forward ranks is Dallas Stars 2020 first-round pick Mavrik Bourque of the Shawinigan Cataractes who through four appearances collected four goals and five assists for nine points highlighted by a two-goal, one-assist showing in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win over Charlottetown. A 20-year-old native of Plessisville, Que., the budding centre sits second in QMJHL playoff scoring with 22 points in 13 games.

Also up front is Shawinigan Cataractes overage right-wing Pierrick Dube who registered seven points counting six goals and one assist over four appearances. Facing Quebec on Wednesday, Dube netted his second career playoff hat-trick en route to a 5-3 road win. A native of Sept-Iles, Que., Dube sits third in Cataractes playoff scoring with 13 points in as many games.

Rounding out the forward group is Windsor Spitfires overage left-wing Daniel D’Amico who impressed with five goals and two assists for seven points over four games underscored by his first career playoff hat-trick coming in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Flint in Game 7. For his efforts, D’Amico was recognized as the OHL Player of the Week. In all, the native of Caledon, Ont., sits third in Spitfires playoff scoring with 19 points through 21 appearances.

On the blue line, Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop of the Edmonton Oil Kings recorded two goals and three assists for five points in a pair of appearances highlighted by a four-point effort coming in Sunday’s Game 2 win over Seattle in the WHL Championship Series. Prokop was later recognized as the WHL Player of the Week for his efforts. A 20-year-old Edmonton native, Prokop leads all Oil Kings defencemen in playoff scoring with 15 points in as many games.

Also on the back end is Shawinigan Cataractes defenceman Jordan Tourigny who notched four assists in four games highlighted by a trio of helpers coming in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Charlottetown in Game 1 of the QMJHL’s President Cup Final. A 17-year-old native of Victoriaville, Que., Tourigny ranks second among Cataractes defencemen in playoff scoring with nine points through 13 games.

Between the pipes, Antoine Coulombe of the Shawinigan Cataractes won all three outings in which he combined for a .941 save percentage and 1.84 goals-against average underscored by a playoff-high 39-save performance coming in last Monday’s 3-2 overtime win versus Quebec. A 20-year-old native of Montmagny, Que., Coulombe has found the win column in eight of 10 playoff appearances in which he has established a .936 save percentage alongside a 1.79 goals-against average.