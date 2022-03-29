CHL Team of the Week (Mar. 21-27)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 18th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from March 21-27.

Leading the forward ranks is Saginaw Spirit overage left-wing Dalton Duhart who through three appearances racked up six goals and four assists for 10 points underscored by a season-high, six-point showing coming in Friday’s 9-8 thriller in which the Michigan native pocketed his fourth tally of the night in the extra frame. Duhart was later recognized as the OHL Player of the Week. On the season, Duhart has already set new career highs in all major offensive categories including 18 goals and 31 assists for 49 points in 59 games.

Also up front is Sherbrooke Phoenix overage centre Xavier Parent who impressed with eight points counting six goals and two assists coming in a trio of appearances highlighted by back-to-back three-point outings coming against Chicoutimi and Baie-Comeau. For his efforts, Parent was honoured as the QMJHL Player of the Week. Currently riding a five-game point streak in which he has collected nine goals and four assists, on the season the product of Blainville, Que., has dazzled with 39 goals and 42 assists for 81 points through 49 appearances, good for second in Phoenix scoring.

Rounding out the forward group is Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lukas Svejkovsky of the Seattle Thunderbirds who through three contests registered five goals and three assists for eight points underscored by a season-high, five-point performance coming in Saturday’s 6-2 takedown of Vancouver. Svejkovsky was later recognized as the WHL Player of the Week for his efforts. A 20-year-old native of Point Roberts, Wash., on the season the budding right-wing sits second in Thunderbirds scoring with 69 points in 53 games, including 39 points through 29 appearances since arriving in Seattle in December.

On the blue line, Saginaw Spirit 2002-born defenceman Mitchell Smith led the way with seven points counting three goals and four assists coming in three appearances. Facing Sarnia on Friday, the hometown product dominated with a season high of five points including two goals and three assists. Through 60 appearances in 2021-22, Smith has recorded 12 goals and 28 assists for 40 points to rank second among all Spirit rearguards.

Also on the back end is Acadie-Bathurst Titan blue-liner Miguel Tourigny who continued his impressive play this season in collecting two goals and four assists for six points in three games. Currently riding a seven-game point streak, that span includes Friday’s 11-2 triumph over Halifax in which Tourigny put up a goal and a pair of assists to come away with third-star recognition. A 20-year-old native of Victoriaville, Que., Tourigny leads all QMJHL defencemen with 68 points counting 26 goals and 42 assists in 49 games. Eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft, Tourigny ranks 178th among all North American skaters per NHL Central Scouting.

Between the pipes, Niagara IceDogs 16-year-old rookie netminder Joey Costanzo impressed in a pair of appearances that saw him turn aside a combined 71 shots en route to victories versus Peterborough and Erie to close out the week with a .973 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average. Costanzo was later honoured as the OHL Goaltender of the Week. Originally chosen by Niagara in the second round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Costanzo has found the win column five times this season, including four victories in his past seven appearances.