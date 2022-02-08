CHL Team of the Week (Jan. 31 – Feb. 6)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 12th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from January 31 to February 6.

Leading the forward ranks, London Knights right-wing Luke Evangelista wrapped up the week with 10 points counting six goals and four assists coming in three appearances. Facing rival Kitchener on Saturday, Evangelista put up his top performance of the season as he collected five points in a 6-3 victory in which he earned first-star recognition. For his efforts, Evangelista was later named the OHL Player of the Week. A 2020 second-round selection of the Nashville Predators, on the season the 19-year-old Oakville, Ont., native sits fourth in OHL scoring with 64 points in 31 games.

Also up front is Regina Pats 16-year-old centre Connor Bedard whose week counted four goals and three assists for seven points in three games, underscored by a show-stopping tally that opened the scoring Sunday versus Calgary. In recognition, Bedard was later named the WHL Player of the Week. Expected to headline the 2023 NHL Draft class, the North Vancouver, B.C., native is skating in his second season with the Pats in which the reigning he leads the team with 45 points in 33 contests.

Rounding out the forward group, Dallas Stars 2020 first-round pick Mavrik Bourque of the Shawinigan Cataractes was named the QMJHL Player of the Week following a pair of appearances in which he collected two goals and three assists for five points. Facing Val-d’Or on Saturday, the 20-year-old native of Plessisville, Que., came away with three points including the winning goal in overtime. On the season, the budding centre now stands at 25 points counting seven goals and 18 assists through 12 showings.

On the blue line, Regina Pats rearguard Ryker Evans continues to bring his offensive touch where across three appearances he registered four goals and two assists for six points, underscored by back-to-back multi-goal showings coming against Lethbridge and Calgary. A 2021 second-round selection of the Seattle Kraken, through 39 appearances this season the 20-year-old Calgary native has impressed with 10 goals and 33 assists for 43 points to sit tied for top spot among all WHL defencemen.

Also on the back end is London Knights defenceman Gerard Keane whose week saw him register one goal and five assists for six points in a trio of games, including a season-high three-point showing coming in Saturday’s 6-3 win against Kitchener. The 20-year-old Illinois native currently leads all Knights defenders with 19 points in 35 games.

Between the pipes, Oshawa Generals goaltender Patrick Leaver twice found the win column in a pair of appearances, underscored by a 31-save showing versus Barrie on Saturday en route to a 1-0 road victory and his second shutout of the season. For his efforts, Leaver was recognized as the OHL Goaltender of the Week. On the season, the 18-year-old native of Perth, Ont., has impressed in coming away with a 15-9-1-1 showing alongside a .916 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average, helping him to rank 29th among North American netminders per Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.