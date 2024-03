CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM: February 2024

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce today the February edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2023-24 regular season.

Atley Calvert (Moose Jaw Warriors/WHL)

12 GP / 13G / 27 PTS / +17

Calvert led all CHL players with 27 points throughout the month of February. In 12 games, Calvert recorded at least one point in every contest he appeared in while he tallied eight multi-point outings that was highlighted by a five-point (3G, 2A) performance, that included his second hat-trick of the season, on Feb. 24 in a 12-3 win over Spokane. With 41 goals, a new career high, the overage forward sits tied fifth in WHL goals while he’s tied 12th in league scoring with 82 points. Furthermore, on Feb. 26 Calvert surpassed 200 points in his WHL career and is now the Warriors’ all-time leader in goals (99), assists (105) and points (204) by a Moose Jaw born player.

David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves/OHL)

13 GP / 8G / 25 PTS / -2

During February, Goyette (SEA) registered at least one point in all 13 games he appeared in and had multi-point showings on seven occasions. On Feb. 11, he tied his season high with four points (1G, 3A) in an 8-7 overtime win against Mississauga. Goyette’s 95 points leads the OHL while he sits fourth in CHL scoring. The 19-year-old also has 36 goals this year, the fifth most in the OHL. On Feb. 25, Goyette became just the ninth player in Wolves history to record 150 assists with the franchise.

James Stefan (Portland Winterhawks/WHL)

11GP / 11G / 21PTS / +14

Throughout February, Stefan recorded six games where he had at least three points or more. He tied his season high for points with four on Feb. 17 where he had two goals and two assists in an 8-3 win over Vancouver while on Feb. 2 he tallied his third hat-trick of the season in an 11-1 victory against Kelowna. Stefan’s 41 goals and 86 points are both career highs while he ranks eighth in WHL scoring. During February, Stefan became the 25th Winterhawk to score 100 goals with the club.

Sam Dickinson (London Knights/OHL)

12GP / 4G / 20PTS / +9

Dickinson led all CHL d-men with 20 points in February and has tallied at least a point in his last 11 contests. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect had eight multi-point performances in 12 appearances while on Feb. 7 he matched his career high with three assists in a 9-2 road win over Flint. Dickinson ranks fifth in CHL scoring among blueliners with 63 points this season.

Rodwin Dionicio (Saginaw Spirit/OHL)

11GP / 9G / 19PTS / +5

Over the course of 11 games, Dionicio (ANA) led all CHL defencemen with nine goals in February. He registered seven multi-point performances that was highlighted by a five-point (2G, 3A) showing on Feb. 15 in a 7-6 win against Barrie. Having started the season in Windsor before a trade to Saginaw ahead of the OHL trade deadline, Dionicio has a career high 22 goals, the third most in the OHL among d-men, while he ranks fifth in scoring with 60 points. Earlier this year, the 19-year-old represented his native Switzerland for the third time at the 2024 World Juniors.

Rémi Delafontaine (Chicoutimi Sagueneens/QMJHL)

8GP / 8-0-0 / 1.53 GAA / .945 save percentage

Delafontaine helped backstop the Sagueneens to a perfect 10-0-0 record during the month of February after he won all eight of his starts. He began the month with a 23-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Gatineau on Feb. 1 and conceded two or fewer goals in seven of his eight appearances. Acquired from Shawinigan ahead of the QMJHL trade deadline, Delafontaine is 9-3-1 with the Sags and has registered a 2.03 GAA and .930 save percentage. His 19 combined wins in 2023-24 are a career high and are tied for the eighth most in the QMJHL this year.

