CHL talent leads the way in Wheeler’s pre-season Top 32 rankings for 2027 NHL Draft

Everett’s Landon DuPont tops Scott Wheeler’s preseason rankings for the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Silvertips d-man – who is coming off of captaining Canada to gold at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last week – ranks no. 1 on Wheeler’s Top 32.

“His game just has a firmness to it,” Wheeler wrote. “DuPont looks like a future star defenceman in the NHL and I think there’s separation between him and the pack at the top at the moment.”

DuPont helped lead Everett to its first WHL title earlier this year and all in all, amassed 102 points across 85 games in the regular season, playoffs and Memorial Cup. The first d-man granted exceptional status player in WHL history, the 17-year-old is a former CHL and WHL Rookie of the Year winner and has totalled 133 points across his two seasons with Everett.

A quartet of CHL players help round at the Top 10 as Saint John’s Alexis Joseph (no. 6), Saginaw’s Dima Zhilkin (no. 7), Seattle’s Brock England (no. 8) and Prince Albert’s Brock Cripps (no. 10) all earned high-praise.

In all, 10 CHL players are listed inside the Top 16 while 18 players make up the Top 32. Additionally, 15 more CHL players earned honourable mentions.