CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Spitfires’ Wyatt Johnston

Wyatt Johnston is part of the next wave of exciting talent in the OHL.

Originally chosen sixth overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, then debuting with the Windsor Spitfires last season, the budding centre impressed in collecting 30 points counting 12 goals and 18 assists across 53 appearances. That performance put him on the radar for the coming NHL Draft, with Central Scouting projecting Johnston as an early round selection.

An offensively gifted forward who is noted for his excellent hockey sense and even better playmaking abilities, Johnston reflected on his rookie season, how he is working to continue building his game, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

How have you been keeping busy away from the rink?

Some things that I have been doing to keep busy away from the rink are trying to finish my Grade 12 courses and also working out in my newly built gym in my garage.

How do you evaluate your rookie season in Windsor?

Looking back at my first year in Windsor, I thought it was a great year. It was a lot of fun. I met a lot of great people. I thought we were a really good team and that we would have been able to do some damage in the playoffs.

What advice have teammates given you about the NHL Draft?

Some advice my teammates have given me about the NHL Draft is to stay positive, stay in the moment, and not really look too much into what people are saying about you. Just focus on your own game and do what you can to play well.

What area of your game you are working to improve?

Two areas of my game that I am working on right now are my strength and my skating because they are so crucial in order to be able to play at the next level.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and why?

One NHL player who I like to model my game after is Mitch Marner because he has great vision, great overall awareness, he is great in both ends, offensively and defensively, and he is a great playmaker and a great teammate.