CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak

It has been a well-travelled year for Kaedan Korczak.

Beginning the season on loan in the minor-pro ranks with the Henderson Silver Knights, the 2001-born blue-liner then suited up for Canada at the World Juniors before later returning to the Kelowna Rockets to take part in an abbreviated WHL campaign.

With the Rockets, Korczak provided invaluable leadership in the locker room and on the ice, where he impressed in coming up with eight points in 15 contests to help Kelowna to a second-place finish in the B.C. Division. In all, it marked a continuation of Korczak’s strong play in the AHL earlier this year where in 11 regular-season showings the Vegas draftee gave a glimpse of what to expect when he soon graduates to the next level.

Korczak reflected on his busy year, shared how he has continued to round out his game, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

How do you evaluate your season this year with the Rockets?

This year was definitely different, no doubt about that. I think it was just about being a guy who was looked up to in the dressing room and someone who can help out the younger guys. I remember I was in those shoes one day and I looked up to all of the older guys who had contracts or who had experience at the next level. I was that guy this year for the younger guys. I think that was good for me to be in that role and to help those younger guys.

How have you worked to continue to round out your game offensively?

The biggest thing I wanted to work on after my draft year was the offensive side of my game. I think coming here and seeing guys like Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, and the little things that they do in practice and in games and seeing that firsthand, I think it was the biggest thing for me, just nitpicking what they do.

What has been the most memorable moment from your WHL career?

My most memorable WHL moment would probably be playing my brother in Moose Jaw last year. I think we both had some pretty good games and there was lots of family and friends there to cheer us on. It was fun to be a part of for sure.

What have you learned at the pro level with the Silver Knights?

The biggest thing I have learned since being up at the pro level is that hockey is now a job for us and you can’t take for granted the days at the rink. You have to show up and work every day. That was the biggest thing for me and the biggest adjustment I had to make at that level.

What advice do you have to your brother Ryder ahead of this summer’s NHL Draft?

The best advice I would give him would be to enjoy the moment. You only get drafted once. He was there with me when I got drafted and took in the whole experience and got a taste for what it is like. I think the biggest thing is just to cherish the moment and be grateful for the opportunity that lies ahead in his career.