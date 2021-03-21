CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Oil Kings’ Sebastian Cossa

Sebastian Cossa has a chance to make history.

A projected first-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, the Edmonton Oil Kings netminder could become the first Canadian Hockey League goaltender taken in the opening round in more than a decade. Additionally, should Cossa hear his name called within the first 31 selections, it would also mark the first Canadian-born CHL netminder chosen in the first round since 2008.

A native of Fort McMurray, Alta., Cossa is currently suiting in his second season with the Oil Kings following a dominant freshman campaign in which he impressed with a 21-6-2-1 showing through 33 appearances while also finishing amongst the league’s best with a 2.23 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, and four shutouts. That success has now carried forward into the new season as Cossa stands undefeated, having allowed only seven goals through 358 minutes of action.

The promising up-and-comer reflected on his play with the Oil Kings, shared his thoughts on the 2021 NHL Draft, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What drew you to the goaltending position as a young athlete?

When I was a young guy in novice development, there were three goalies at the start of the year and by December I was the last one standing so I just kind of kept going with it and I have fallen in love with it.

Which NHL goalie do you model your goaltending style after and why?

I model my game after a younger Pekka Rinne or Jacob Markstrom. They are both big goalies who move well in their crease and have good hands and good post play.

What is it like to share the draft year experience with a teammate like Dylan Guenther?

It has been a great experience. Me and ‘Guenner’ are both really excited about the year. If we have questions, we try to bounce them off each other. We try to stay loose throughout the year and not think about the draft too much.

What does it mean to be seen as a projected first-round pick in the NHL Draft?

It’s very exciting and it is nice that they recognize me as such a good goaltender, but it doesn’t mean too much to me until the day actually comes around. Until then, I am just going to let my game do the speaking and try to do the best I can for the team.

What is your most memorable moment with the Oil Kings?

My first game with the Oil Kings would have to be my most memorable one as it was a 40-save shutout against Winnipeg. It was probably the best game of my life. I can’t that top. It was my first game and it was a dream.