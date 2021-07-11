CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Battalion’s Ty Nelson

Ty Nelson is ready to get started.

Chosen atop the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the budding blue-liner is ripe with anticipation as he prepares for his first season in the junior ranks with the North Bay Battalion.

A modern defenceman, Nelson is a solid two-way talent who brings high-end puck-moving abilities, as evidenced by his final season with the triple-A under-16 Toronto Jr. Canadiens in which he neared point-per-game production across 33 league contests, collecting 11 goals with 21 assists to finish third in team scoring and first among rearguards. Owning an impressive resume, the Toronto native has also witnessed success internationally, winning bronze with Team Canada at the 2020 Youth Olympic Winter Games.

Nelson looked back on OHL draft day, ahead to the upcoming season, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What was your reaction to being selected first overall by North Bay in 2020?

Being selected first overall by North Bay was a dream come true. I am super excited to be going to a great organization where they have great fans and support from the city. I am super excited to get started with North Bay.

How did you keep busy away from the rink this past year?

When I am away from the rink, I have been working on all aspects of my game. I have been in the gym six times a week, working on my cardio, strength, and conditioning. I have been working a lot on the mental side of the game. I have been watching a lot of game film, watching a lot of different players and trying to learn a lot from them. I have also been working on my shooting and stickhandling and everything that I can to make me a better player.

How are you preparing to make the transition to the OHL for the coming season?

I continue to prepare for the transition into the OHL by skating and working out with OHL veterans and pro guys, soaking up all of the knowledge that they can provide to me and applying it into my game for the upcoming season.

Who has had the most impact on your hockey career?

The person who has impacted my hockey career the most is a tough question to answer. I have had a lot of great coaches and trainers help me along the way, but if I did have to pick one, I would choose my dad because he has been with me every step of the way, doing everything he can to help me to be the hockey player that I am today.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and why?

Two NHLers who I model my game after are Bowen Byram and Cale Makar because they are unbelievable puck movers, they have phenomenal vision on the ice, they are great skaters, and they are always a major presence when they are on the ice.