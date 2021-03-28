CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Attack’s Deni Goure

As the attention on the upcoming NHL Draft class grows, so too does the focus on Deni Goure.

Originally chosen 10th overall by the Owen Sound Attack in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Goure made his junior hockey debut last season, a modest campaign that was highlighted by a strong second half as the budding centre worked his way up the lineup over the course of the year to eventually earn minutes on Owen Sound’s top scoring line.

By season’s end, the native of Grande Pointe, Ont., had collected 11 goals and 14 assists across 62 appearances, was recognized as the club’s Rookie of the Year, and was tabbed for early round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft per Central Scouting.

Goure reflected on his freshman campaign, how he is continuing to round out his game, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What was the most memorable moment from your rookie season?

My most memorable moment from my first season in the OHL was probably scoring my first goal at the ‘Aud’ in Kitchener. It was really a ‘Welcome to the League’ moment and it felt really good to get the first one under the belt.

How do you evaluate your first year with Owen Sound?

Overall, I think my first year in Owen Sound went really well. It took me a bit to make the jump from minor midget to the OHL, but after a few games under the belt, I felt pretty good. I hope we get to start my second season soon.

How have you kept busy away from the rink?

Away from the rink, I like to keep myself active. I get together with friends and play lots of sports other than hockey like golf, basketball, and baseball. I also try to work out as much as I can.

What is the best aspect of your game and how have you worked to develop it?

I believe the best aspects of my game are being able to see the ice and create plays in the offensive zone. I got the chance to develop these skills during the summer by skating with some pro guys like T.J. Brodie and Seth Griffith. Being able to see how fast they play the game really helped me out.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and why?

A player I try to model my game after is Mitch Marner because of the way that he always has the puck on his stick and the way he is always creating plays in the offensive zone. He can also play in both ends of the ice, so I try to model my game after him.