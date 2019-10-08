CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Goal Scorers

Finding the back of the net through the opening weeks of the 2019-20 CHL campaign has been a regular occurrence for a dozen players who have already lit the lamp seven or more times:

Pare the first to double digits

Top goal scorer recognition begins in the QMJHL where Rimouski Oceanic centre Cedric Pare has reached double digits with 10 goals. Across eight appearances this season, Pare has had four multi-goal showings and been held without a goal just three times. That stretch also included his first career hat-trick as he tallied three times versus the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Malgré la défaite de 5 à 3, Cédric Paré est devenu le meilleur buteur de la @CHLHockey avec son tour du chapeau (8e, 9e et 10e but de la saison).#Oceanic25 #GoNicsGo #LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/Yq6fOgMN6a — Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) October 5, 2019

Through the first week of October, Pare holds a three-goal lead on the next highest QMJHL goal scorer where four players are tied with seven goals, namely Cape Breton Eagles forwards Egor Sokolov and Shawn Boudrias, Drummondville Voltigeurs right-wing Dawson Mercer, and Sherbrooke Phoenix right-wing Alex-Olivier Voyer.

Two-horse race atop the OHL

In the OHL, a two-way tie sees forwards Nick Robertson of the Peterborough Petes and Connor McMichael of the London Knights drawing even with eight goals.

For Robertson, his early season performance has seen him find the back of the net in all six contests, including a pair of multi-goal efforts. A 2019 second-round draft choice by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Robertson started the year on a high note upon returning from pro training camp with a three-point season debut including two goals versus the then top-ranked Knights en route to first-star recognition.

With an assist on our second goal in this game, @nickrob2001 now has 100 @OHLHockey points! Congratulations, Robby!#GoPetesGo pic.twitter.com/H5yXSNmHVc — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) October 6, 2019

As for McMichael, the 2019 first rounder of the Washington Capitals continues to be a dominant force in his third season with the Knights after finishing tied for the team lead in goal scoring in 2018-19 with 36 tallies. The Ajax, Ont., native has had a quick start to the new season in tucking home eight pucks in just five outings, including a five-goal weekend that saw him post a pair against the Erie Otters, only to follow up that performance the following night with his second career hat-trick that also included a shorthanded marker in a 7-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Closely trailing Robertson and McMichael is a quartet of OHL talents with seven goals, counting Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield, Niagara IceDogs right-wing Kyen Sopa, Saginaw Spirit left-wing Damien Giroux, and Barrie Colts centre Matej Pekar.

Kindopp climbs to the top

In the WHL, top goal scorer recognition belongs to Everett Silvertips right-wing Bryce Kindopp, who tops the charts with seven tallies across five appearances. The 20-year-old has been a frequent scoring threat this season, finding the back of the net in four of five games, including three multi-goal showings. His top performance came in a four-point effort counting two goals in a 6-0 victory over the Victoria Royals that saw him claim third-star honours.

The captain: Has how many goals?

How many points? And ranked where? #LetsGoTips

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aSSszJZoNN — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) October 8, 2019

At the top of the WHL leaderboard with seven goals, Kindopp is trailed by three players with five each, counting Lethbridge Hurricanes centre Dylan Cozens, Spokane Chiefs right-wing Jake McGrew, and Vancouver Giants centre Milos Roman.

Top Goal Scorers Summary