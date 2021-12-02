CHL Stats Snapshot – November Leaders

Offering a glimpse of the top performers from coast to coast, CHL Stats Snapshot continues with a look at the league’s most prolific producers in November, where 10 players closed out the month with 20 or more points:

Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion) – 23 points in 11 games

Leading the circuit with 23 points counting five goals and 18 assists through 11 contests in November, San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Coe of the North Bay Battalion put up five separate three-point performances on the month, underscored by a two-goal, one-assist showing versus Niagara en route to a 7-3 victory and first-star honours. In all, through 22 appearances this season, the overage right-wing has collected 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points.

Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 22 points in 10 games

A projected early first-round candidate in the upcoming NHL Draft, Winnipeg ICE centre Matthew Savoie has been dominant wire to wire in 2021-22, continuing into November where he recorded seven goals and 15 assists, and at least one point in each of his 10 showings. Six times on the month, Savoie finished with multiple points, including a one-goal, three-assist showing that matched his previous single-game high set in early October. Entering December, Savoie leads the WHL with 39 points in 23 games.

A look at the some of Matt Savoie’s highlights from this past month! #WHLPlayeroftheMonth 👀 pic.twitter.com/p4sDBbccyy — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) December 1, 2021

Kyle Jackson (North Bay Battalion) – 22 points in 11 games

Skating alongside Coe, North Bay Battalion veteran centre Kyle Jackson put up 22 points counting 11 goals and 11 assists on the month, effectively matching his previous single-season high that came in 2019-20 when he collected eight goals and 14 assists through 62 showings. Twice in November, Jackson finished with a four-point effort, underscored by a 5-4 road victory over Kingston in which he netted his first career hat-trick that included the eventual game-winning goal. On the season, Jackson now stands second to only Coe in league-wide scoring with 35 points in 22 games.

The Brandon Coe (@coe_44), Kyle Jackson (@91Kjacko) @OHLBattalion connection was clicking all month long, with both players racking up big points for the Eastern Conference leaders 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Fk38kTneTc — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 1, 2021

Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs) – 22 points in 11 games

Lacing up for his first season with the Kingston Frontenacs, 2001-born right-wing Lucas Edmonds has made the most of it, already with 35 points on the year that includes seven goals and 15 assists coming in 11 games of November action. In all, the month saw Edmonds put up seven multi-point efforts including a four-assist showing en route to a 5-3 triumph over Peterborough.

Don't blink or you'll miss it! 🤯 Upon further review this rocket 🚀 of a shot by Lucas Edmonds (@lucasedmonds24) is in-and-out in a heartbeat 💓 to put the @KingstonFronts up 2-1 after 40 minutes in Oshawa 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ny6wbYvqzr — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 22, 2021

Connor McClennon (Winnipeg ICE) – 20 points in 10 games

Despite his smaller stature, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Connor McClennon of the Winnipeg ICE has no difficulty finding the scoresheet, once again evidenced by his terrific play in November that saw him tally nine times and add 11 assists across 10 appearances. Currently riding a 12-game point streak that dates back to late October, recent weeks saw McClennon notch six multi-point performances including a season-high four-point night coming in Saturday’s 7-2 win over Medicine Hat. On the season, the budding right-wing now trails Savoie by just two points for top spot in WHL scoring.

Felix Lafrance (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) – 20 points in 10 games

Closing out his junior career in style, Chicoutimi Sagueneens overage right-wing Felix Lafrance was an offensive force throughout November, finding the scoresheet in all but one of his 10 appearances before ultimately concluding the month with eight goals and 12 assists. Most impressively, Lafrance put up three consecutive three-point nights, highlighted by a one-goal, two-assist showing coming against Cape Breton in which he paced his squad to a 4-2 victory and was later recognized as the game’s first star. In total, Lafrance has made 19 appearances on the season, notching 15 goals with 21 assists.

Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke Phoenix) – 20 points in 10 games

Pacing the QMJHL with 39 points in 21 games, Sherbrooke Phoenix left-wing Joshua Roy continued his dazzling performance into November as he registered seven goals and 13 assists through 10 appearances on the month. In all, that stretch saw the Montreal Canadiens up-and-comer finish with two or more points on six nights, including a pair of four-point efforts.

Count 'em up that's 8 W's in a row for the Phœnix thanks to #GoHabsGo prospect Joshua Roy@QMJHL | @PhoenixSherbroo pic.twitter.com/pCKjgQDnX9 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 20, 2021

William Dufour (Saint John Sea Dogs) – 20 points in 11 games

Sitting a lone point shy of Roy for top spot in QMJHL scoring, Saint John Sea Dogs right-wing and New York Islanders draftee William Dufour may be best described as a consistent offensive contributor. That was undoubtedly illustrated in November as he recorded at least one point in each of his 11 appearances – totaling eight goals and 12 assists – while his past three outings have seen him string together a trio of multi-point nights.

Matvey Petrov (North Bay Battalion) – 20 points in 11 games

The first-overall selection from the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Russian-born left-wing and Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov of the North Bay Battalion has shown little difficulty in adjusting to his first season on North American ice as evidenced by his dominant November performance in which he registered at least one point in all but one appearance, ultimately wrapping up the month with eight goals and 12 assists through 11 showings. On the season, Petrov now sits third in team scoring with 33 points while his 16 tallies top the goals column.

Mighty Matvey 💪 Clean draw from Kyle Jackson (@91Kjacko) leads to Petrov's 14th of the season as the @EdmontonOilers pick opens up an @OHLBattalion offensive barrage 🎥 pic.twitter.com/AsDcDSHKjB — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 21, 2021

Josh Bloom (Saginaw Spirit) – 20 points in 12 games

Headlining the Saginaw Spirit with 26 points through 18 appearances, Josh Bloom’s impressive start to 2021-22 is highlighted by a dazzling November in which he finished with a four-point night on three different occasions, including a three-goal showing versus Sarnia that marked his first career hat-trick. A 2021 third-round selection of the Buffalo Sabres, the budding centre closed out November with an astounding 13 goals and seven assists, coming in just a dozen outings.