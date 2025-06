CHL stars set to shine at 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles

With the 2025 NHL Draft set for Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, countless NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are expected to hear their names called over the two-day event. A 170 CHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of this year’s draft — the league’s highest total in over 17 years — positioning the CHL and its Member Leagues (Western Hockey League / WHL, Ontario Hockey League / OHL, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL) to once again lead all development leagues worldwide in producing NHL talent.

Of the top 25 North American skaters ranked by NHL Central Scouting, 20 are CHL standouts — a testament to the depth and player development of the CHL and its Member Leagues. That strength extends to the crease as well, with 12 of the top 15 North American goaltenders hailing from the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL.

Leading the way among skaters are Erie Otters (OHL) defenceman Matthew Schaefer and Saginaw Spirit (OHL) forward Michael Misa, ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Both are contenders to become the 42nd CHL player selected first overall since 1969 — and potentially the first from the OHL to do so since Connor McDavid (Erie Otters) in 2015.

In net, Prince George Cougars (WHL) standout Joshua Ravensbergen tops NHL Central Scouting’s list of North American goalies. If selected in the first round, the 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., would become the first goaltender taken among the league’s first 32 picks since 2021 – a year that saw two goalies drafted in the first round, including WHL standout Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings). Meanwhile, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) forward Caleb Desnoyers is aiming to become the first QMJHL player drafted inside the top 10 since Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic) went first overall in 2020.

Below, you’ll find key storylines on these and other top prospects from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL as they prepare to take center stage at the 2025 NHL Draft.

A year ago, 88 players from the CHL were selected across all seven rounds in the 2024 NHL Draft – the most since 2017 and the highest total of any development league worldwide. That group represented approximately 39% of all 2024 draft picks, including 14 first-round selections.

The CHL continues to lead the way in developing NHL talent — of the 1,000+ players who appeared in an NHL game during the 2024-25 season, more than 415 came through the CHL, the highest total of any development league in the world. As the 2025 NHL Draft approaches, the CHL has seen over 6,000 of its players selected since 1969, representing nearly half of all NHL Draft picks over the past five decades.

Storylines to follow