CHL set to grow with WHL expansion to Penticton and application process for Chilliwack

Photo credit: SOEC / OVG

After a 21-year wait, expansion is coming to the Canadian Hockey League.

Yes, there’s been relocations – most recently with the Steelheads and Titan franchises – but with the addition of the Penticton Vees in 2025-26 and a 22nd WHL team in Chilliwack the year after, there’s growth in the CHL for the first time since 2004.

“The Canadian Hockey League is thrilled to see the Western Hockey League expand to Penticton, a city with a rich hockey tradition and passionate fan base,” said CHL president Dan MacKenzie. “This expansion, along with the initiation of a WHL franchise application process for the City of Chilliwack, further strengthens our league’s commitment to developing top-tier talent.

The QMJHL’s addition of the two-time Memorial Cup champion Saint John Sea Dogs, as well as the Saint John’s Fog Devils – who are the present day Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – were expansion franchises in 2004. The OHL has not seen expansion since 1998 when the Brampton Battalion – who relocated to North Bay in 2013 – and the Mississauga IceDogs – who relocated to Niagara in 2007 – joined the league.

“The addition of this new franchise creates more opportunities for promising young players to play major junior hockey in Canada and brings along with it the excitement of CHL hockey to even more communities across the country,” MacKenzie said. “We look forward to welcoming the Penticton Vees to the CHL family and we can’t wait to watch their next chapter unfold as they join the WHL for the 2025-26 season.”

The Vees will play out of the South Okanagan Events Centre while Chilliwack’s future team will be based out of the Chilliwack Coliseum. Both venues seat 5,000 fans. Some comparable current CHL rinks would include Oshawa’s Tribute Communities Centre and Cape Breton’s Centre 200 both of which house roughly 5,000 fans too.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add Penticton as the Western League’s 23rd franchise,” WHL commissioner Dan Near said Monday in a press conference. “When I look at the arena, it’s hard not to envision it hosting major events.

“As much as this is the home of the Penticton Vees, I hope it’s not long before we talk about bringing this facility some of the major CHL events we have to offer.”

The greater Penticton region is home to 45,000 people while the team will have an instant rival in the Kelowna Rockets who reside an hour north. In fact, the Vees will play its home opener on Sept. 26 at the South Okanagan Events Centre against the Rockets. Future members of the WHL’s B.C. Division, another rivalry will surely develop 250 kilometers north west with the Kamloops Blazers.

Preparations for how the Vees roster will be constructed have already begun; they will participate in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft that is scheduled for May 7 while they will take part in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, and 2025 CHL Import Draft. The Vees have begun recruiting a 15-player list, which will expand to the WHL standard 50-player list May 7.

With the recent NCAA change surrounding player eligibility, the Vees expansion into the CHL will create more opportunity at the highest level of junior hockey.

“The NCAA made significant changes late in the year that effect the development path of young players,” Near said. “No longer will players and their families need to decide at 15 years old whether they play major junior – thereby surrendering their NCAA eligibility – or to protect their eligibility and play in other leagues.”

“With this tension relieved it’s becoming apparent that for the elite player with the highest aspirations, all roads lead through the Western Hockey League.”

In regards to Chilliwack, the WHL will immediately launch a franchise application process where interested parties will be invited to present a plan including a vision for hockey operations, community integration, and business operations, which will be evaluated by the WHL Commissioner and Executive Committee.

The city has a population of more than 105,000 people and sits approximately 100 kilometers east of Vancouver. Of course, the city already has WHL ties after the Bruins previously played at Prospera Centre – now known as the Chilliwack Coliseum – from 2006-11.

“Our hope is that the Chilliwack WHL franchise can be a galvanizing presence in this city,” Near said Tuesday. “The league intends to make this a permanent location for the franchise and our franchise agreement with the owner who is ultimately selected will reflect the same intention.

“We see immense potential for this growing community.”