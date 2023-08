CHL Prospect Pipeline: Washington Capitals

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Cam Allen (D) — Guelph Storm

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (136th overall)

CHL career stats: 127GP | 18G | 44A | 62PTS

Allen’s second OHL season saw him register 25 points (five goals) from the Guelph blue line. The OHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2022, Allen captained Canada to gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup a year ago and was part of the team that claimed bronze at the 2023 U18 Worlds.

The Storm recently announced that Allen will be out until the New Year due to recent shoulder surgery.

Andrew Cristall (F) — Kelowna Rockets

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (40th overall)

CHL career stats: 129GP | 69G | 100A | 169PTS

Cristall had a standout 2022-23 campaign as he finished tied sixth in WHL scoring with 95 points in just 54 games. The 18-year-old, who scored 39 times, registered a 1.76 point-per-game average, the third best in the WHL and was named to the B.C. Division’s First All-Star Team.

Cristall also had success internationally with Canada as he won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the 2023 U18 Worlds.

After he missed more than a month of action Andrew Cristall returned to the @Kelowna_Rockets lineup Wednesday and promptly scored 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 times 😲 #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/JFVTJkX3FD — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 16, 2023

Haakon Hanelt (F) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (151st overall)

CHL career stats: 50GP | 5G | 23A | 28PTS

Injuries have really affected Hanelt’s QMJHL career as over the past two seasons he’s played in just 50 games. In 2022-23, the German forward recorded 18 points in 34 games.

Brett Hyland (F) — Brandon Wheat Kings

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (200th overall)

CHL career stats: 129GP | 43G | 43A | 86PTS

Hyland appeared in just 42 games last season with Brandon but still managed to score 26 times and register 47 points. His +11 rating led all Wheat Kings skaters.

Jake Karabela (F) — Guelph Storm

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (149th overall)

CHL career stats: 136GP | 30G | 54A | 84PTS

Karabela found the back of the net 18 times in 2022-23 as he finished fourth in that category among Storm skaters. Karabela, who tallied 39 points in the regular season, also scored three times in the postseason.

Karabela with the moves @Capitals 👀@Storm_City forward @JakeKarabela extends Guelph's lead to three with a shorthanded beauty! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/mUE6t8WPVx — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 12, 2023

Patrick Thomas (F) — Branford Bulldogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (104th overall)

CHL career stats: 130GP | 23G | 60A | 83PTS

Thomas took a big step forward offensively in 2022-23 as he more than doubled his points output from the year prior with 56. Furthermore, his 17 goals were a new career high while he had tallied six assists in the postseason.

Thomas was part of Hamilton’s OHL championship winning squad as a rookie in 2021-22.