CHL Prospect Pipeline: Vancouver Canucks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Parker Alcos (D) — Edmonton Oil Kings

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (189th overall)

CHL career stats: 79GP | 1G | 16A | 17PTS

Signed: No

In his first full WHL season, Alcos finished tied second in scoring among Oil Kings d-men with 15 points. The Port Moody, B.C. native scored his first career goal, and only goal of the season, Jan. 1 against Everett.

Vilmer Alriksson (F) — Guelph Storm

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (107th overall)

CHL career stats: 67GP | 17G | 16A | 33PTS

Signed: No

One of the few Swedes in the CHL, Alriksson had a solid rookie campaign in the OHL where he scored 17 goals in 67 games. He tallied 33 points to finish sixth in scoring among Storm forwards while he scored seven times on the power play. He also found the back of the net once in four postseason appearances. Guelph selected the 19-year-old 34th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Kirill Kudryavtsev (D) — Soo Greyhounds

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (208th overall)

CHL career stats: 202GP | 18G | 118A | 136PTS

Signed: Yes

Kudryavtsev matched his career high with 42 assists as he continues to be one of the OHL’s premier set-up men on the blue line. He finished 14th in scoring among d-men with 47 points while he recorded a +29 rating.

Sawyer Mynio (D) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (89th overall)

CHL career stats: 178GP | 25G | 70A | 95PTS

Signed: Yes

Mynio’s 53 points in 2023-24 were a new personal best as he finished 13th in WHL defencemen scoring. His 16 goals were tied for the seventh most while he was named to the WHL’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team. Mynio was part of the Thunderbirds’ roster than won the 2023 Ed Chynoweth Cup.

The 19-year-old concluded his season in the AHL where he made his pro debut with the Abbotsford Canucks April 11.

Riley Patterson (F) — Barrie Colts

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (125th overall)

CHL career stats: 68GP | 29G | 33A | 62PTS

Signed: No

Patterson’s rookie OHL season saw him appear in all 68 games and finish second in scoring with 62 points while his 29 goals topped the charts. His 180 shots were second most and his 33 assists were fourth highest. His four game-winners tied for the league lead among rookies. The 18-year-old had three points (two goals) in Barrie’s first round series against Oshawa.

Anthony Romani (F) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (162nd overall)

CHL career stats: 188GP | 89G | 79A | 168PTS

Signed: No

Romani dazzled in 2023-24 as he led the OHL with 58 goals, the second most in a single season in franchise history. His 111 points were the second most in the league while his 14 power play goals were two off the season leader. The Pickering, ON., native ripped seven game-winners while his +43 rating was tied seventh best. He was named to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team.

Injury limited Romani in the postseason as he played just three games as the Battalion reached the OHL Eastern Conference Championship Series for the third straight year.

Ty Young (G) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (144th overall)

CHL career stats: 97GP | 44-35-8 | 3.36 GAA | .896 save percentage

Young made a career high 37 appearances in 2023-24 where his 23 wins also established a new personal best. His 2.79 GAA was the eighth best among WHL goalies while his lone shutout of the season came on Nov. 14. Young’s 44 career wins are the sixth most in Cougars franchise history