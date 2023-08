CHL Prospect Pipeline: Vancouver Canucks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Josh Bloom (D) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (95th overall)

CHL career stats: 189GP | 68G | 78A | 146PTS

Bloom was traded twice during 2022-23; once at the OHL level and once in the NHL.

He began the season in Saginaw, where as captain, he had 16 points (seven goals) in 19 games before he was traded to North Bay where he’d score 25 times and add 55 points in 49 games. He tallied 12 postseason points as North Bay reached the OHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Vancouver acquired Bloom’s NHL rights from Buffalo at March’s trade deadline for former Oshawa and Hamilton forward Riley Stillman.

Hunter Brzustewicz (D) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (75th overall)

CHL career stats: 68GP | 6G | 51A | 57PTS

Brzustewicz impressed in his rookie OHL season as he finished eighth in scoring among rookie defencemen.

His 51 assists ranked sixth while his 23 power play helpers were tied fourth most.

Kirill Kudryavtsev (D) — sault Ste. Marie

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (208th overall)

CHL career stats: 135GP | 13G | 76A | 89PTS

Last season, Kudryavtsev became the first Soo d-man to hit the 50-point mark since Mac Hollowell in 2019. His 50 points placed him third in Greyhounds scoring while his 42 assists ranked second. His 27 power play helpers were third most among OHL d-men.

What a goal for @Canucks prospect Kirill Kudryavtsev!@OHLHoundPower win back to back games on the weekend 🎥pic.twitter.com/4Nb7ZjCr0d — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 4, 2022

Sawyer Mynio (D) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (89th overall)

CHL career stats: 115GP | 9G | 33A | 42PTS

Mynio’s second junior season saw him win a WHL title with Seattle where he contributed 31 points in the regular season and played 19 times in the postseason. Mynio’s +50 rating during the regular season was tied for the eighth best in the WHL.

At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Mynio played in all five of Seattle’s games as they reached the final.

Ty Young (G) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (144th overall)

CHL career stats: 60GP | 21-24-7 | 3.72 GAA | .892 save percentage

Young had a career high 15 wins in 2022-23 and recorded his first WHL shutout after a 30-save performance Jan. 10 against Kelowna.

Young played in eight of Prince George’s 11 playoff games as they reached the second round of the first time since 2007.