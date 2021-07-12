CHL Prospect Pipeline – Vancouver Canucks

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Vancouver Canucks

Arturs Silovs

Chosen with the 11th pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, the Latvian-born goaltender debuted with the Barrie Colts in the ensuing months, putting together a solid first season on North American ice in which he took command of the top-job duties and ultimately came away with a winning record through 36 appearances. Playing the past season on loan in his native Latvia, the 2001-born netminder split time between HS Riga and HK Mogo of the country’s top-tier professional league, while he also saw a lone appearance with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in which he came away with 23 saves. The year also saw Silovs put together a strong performance at the 2020 Deutschland Cup where he notched a 1.93 goals-against average and .932 save percentage over two showings to help Latvia to a first-place finish. A sixth-round selection from the 2019 NHL Draft, Silovs reached an entry-level contract with Vancouver that August.

First OHL shutout for Arturs Silovs! pic.twitter.com/F7BWQ3ZZ6z — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) January 24, 2020