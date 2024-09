CHL Prospect Pipeline: Utah Hockey Club

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Owen Allard (F) — Soo Greyhounds

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (135th overall)

CHL career stats: 135GP | 35G | 40A | 75PTS

Signed: No

After injury limited him to just 14 games in 2022-23, Allard returned in 2023-24 hungry where he produced a 44-point campaign. He finished tied sixth in Greyhounds scoring while his 18 goals placed tied seventh while he won 51.2 per cent of his faceoffs. The Ottawa, ON., native helped the Soo reach the second round of the OHL Playoffs while he suited up for Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

Cole Beaudoin (F) — Barrie Colts

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (24th overall)

CHL career stats: 130GP | 36G | 46A | 82PTS

Signed: Yes

Beaudoin took a big-step forward in his second OHL campaign as he buried 28 goals and had 62 points in 67 games. Among Colts skaters, Beaudoin finished third in scoring, tied second in game-winning goals with four and led the team with 12 power play goals. He also won 50.7 per cent of his faceoffs.

The 18-year-old is a double gold medallist with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Terrell Goldsmith (D) — Tri-City Americans

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (102nd overall)

CHL career stats: 185GP | 10G | 20A | 30PTS

Signed: No

Goldsmith’s third WHL season saw him have a career high 15 points from the Raiders blue line. His three goals matched his total from a year ago. A first round pick in the 2020 WHL Draft by Prince Albert, Goldsmith was dealt to Tri-City earlier this summer.

Tij Iginla (F) — Kelowna Rockets

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (6th overall)

CHL career stats: 115GP | 53G | 50A | 103PTS

In his first season with Kelowna, Iginla buried a career high 47 goals to finish tied sixth among WHL skaters. His 84 points were the second most among Rockets players while in the postseason, he scored nine times in 11 games as the Rockets reached the second round for the first time since 2017. He was subsequently named to the WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team.

A WHL champion with Seattle in 2023, Iginla won gold with Canada at the 2024 U18 World Championships.

Tomas Lavoie (D) — Cape Breton Eagles

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (89th overall)

CHL career stats: 124GP | 5G | 35A | 40PTS

Signed: No

The first overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft, Lavoie was a critical part of an Eagles blue line that reached the third round of the playoffs. He had a career high 24 points (three goals) in the regular season while he lined up 14 times in the postseason as the Eagles reached Round 3 of the first time since 2007.

Maveric Lamoureux (D) — Drummondville Voltigeurs

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (29th overall)

CHL career stats: 152GP | 19G | 64A | 83PTS

Signed: Yes

Lamoureux suited up 39 times in the regular season for the Volts where he had nine goals and 33 points, both career highs. However, his season ended March 16 after he suffered an upper-body injury that prevented him from taking part in Drummondville’s run to a QMJHL title.

He was still named to the QMJHL’s Second All-Star Team while he suited up for Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

Justin Kipkie (D) — Victoria Royals

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (160th overall)

CHL career stats: 142GP | 24G | 61A | 85PTS

Signed: No

Kipkie’s 16 goals placed him tied seventh among WHL d-men in 2023-24 while his 52 points had him ranked 14th. The 19-year-old also led all Royals skaters with six postseason points in their series against Portland while he was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team.

Gabe Smith (F) — Moncton Wildcats

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (103rd overall)

CHL career stats: 120GP | 13G | 30A | 43PTS

Signed: No

Smith’s second QMJHL season saw him establish a personal best nine goals and 23 points across 54 points. His 72 penalty minutes led the Wildcats while he also appeared in four postseason games.

Veeti Vaisanen (D) — Medicine Hat Tigers

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (96th overall)

CHL career stats: 0GP | 0G | 0A | 0PTS

Signed: No

Vaisanen spent 2023-24 in Finland’s professional ranks where he played 50 games for KooKoo in Liiga. He had two goals and 10 points from the blue line. A bronze medallist at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World U17 Hockey Challenge, the Tigers selected Vaisanen 107th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.