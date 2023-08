CHL Prospect Pipeline: Toronto Maple Leafs

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Noah Chadwick (D) — Lethbridge Hurricanes

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (185th overall)

CHL career stats: 80GP | 7G | 16A | 23PTS

Chadwick played in all but one of Lethbridge’s games in 2022-23 where he recorded 20 points (five goals) from the blue line.

Easton Cowan (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (28th overall)

CHL career stats: 75GP | 21G | 34A | 55PTS

The Maple Leafs made Cowan a first round pick after a career year with the Knights in 2022-23 where he had 20 goals and 53 points in 68 games.

In the postseason, he added 21 points (nine goals) as the Knights reached the OHL Championship Series. Cowan was selected to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team at season’s end.

The @LondonKnights strike first in the #OHLChampionship Series! Easton Cowan opens the scoring with 5:05 left in the second. #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/d8N58xYMej — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 12, 2023

Braeden Kressler (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: Free agent

CHL career stats: 121GP | 39G | 47A | 86PTS

Kressler finished in a tie for third among Firebird skaters with 25 goals in 2022-23 while his 52 points, in 47 games, also established a new career high. Kressler signed with the Maple Leafs as a free agent nearly two years ago but has battled injuries since he’s played in just 75 games over the past two seasons.

Brandon Lisowsky (F) — Saskatoon Blades

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (218th overall)

CHL career stats: 159GP | 79G | 67A | 146PTS

Lisowsky finished tied 13th in goals scored among WHL skaters with 38. Furthermore, his 71 points better the 58 he registered the year prior.

Brandon Lisowsky with a third of @BladesHockey’s goals tonight! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/APTyNqGjDO — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 11, 2022

Fraser Minten (F) — Kamloops Blazers

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (38th overall)

CHL career stats: 144GP | 55G | 85A | 140PTS

Minten’s third WHL season saw him pass the 30-goal threshold for the first time in his career as he found the back of the net 31 times as Kamloops claimed the B.C. Division. Minten’s 67 points were also a career best while he also scored once at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Ty Voit (F) — Sarnia Sting

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (153rd overall)

CHL career stats: 183GP | 58G | 155A | 213PTS

Voit finished second in OHL scoring in 2022-23 with 105 points while his 81 assists led all OHL skaters. Voit, who scored 24 times in the regular season, played at a point-per-game pace in the OHL playoffs over 16 games as Sarnia made the third round of the postseason for the first time in franchise history.

Voit was named to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team.