CHL Prospect Pipeline: Tampa Bay Lightning

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Ethan Gauthier (F) — Drummondville Voltigeurs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (37th overall)

CHL career stats: 195GP | 84G | 95A | 179PTS

Signed: Yes

Gauthier’s first season in Drummondville saw him crowned a QMJHL champion. In the regular season, he had a career high 36 goals and 71 points while in the postseason he finished second in goals (14) and points (25). The Mike Bossy Trophy winner as the QMJHL’s Best Professional Prospect in 2023, Gauthier played three games at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. In 2022, he led the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in goals with six as Canada won gold.

Conor Geekie (F) — Swift Current Broncos

Acquired: Trade with Utah | 2022 NHL Draft (11th overall)

CHL career stats: 215GP | 111G | 158A | 269PTS

Signed: Yes

Between Wenatchee and Swift Current, Geekie tallied 99 points to finish 11th in WHL scoring. Acquired by the Broncos at the WHL Trade Deadline, Geekie had 50 points (23 goals) in 29 games. His +51 rating was the second best in the league while his 1.80 point-per-game placed fourth.

A member of the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team, the Strathclair, MB, native represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

Dyllan Gill (D) — Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (223rd overall)

CHL career stats: 185GP | 15G | 74A | 89PTS

Signed: Yes

Injury wreaked havoc on Gill’s 2023-24 campaign as he suited up just 12 times last season. The Riverview, N.B., native had nine points in the process, a year after he finished tied sixth in scoring among Q d-men with 57 points. Ahead of the season, Gill was named Huskies captain.

Jan Golicic (D) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (118th overall)

CHL career stats: 65GP | 3G | 26A | 29PTS

Signed: No

Golicic’s first QMHL season saw him finish fifth in rookie scoring among defencemen with 29 points. The Slovenia native also starred for his country at the 2024 U18 Division 1’s World Championship as they claimed gold and led tournament blueliners with 10 points.

Ethan Hay (F) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (211th overall)

CHL career stats: 190GP | 37G | 34A | 71PTS

Signed: No

After an early season trade to Saginaw from Flint, Hay played 58 games for the Spirit and tallied 21 points (10 goals). He made 17 postseason appearances while at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow he had four points (two goals) in five games as the Spirit were crowned champions. In the regular season, Hay won 54.2 per cent of his faceoffs.

Harrison Meneghin (G) — Lethbridge Hurricanes

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (206th overall)

CHL career stats: 90GP | 46-32-7 | 2.72 GAA | .913 save percentage

Signed: No

Meneghin’s second WHL season saw him register a career best 27 wins, the sixth most in the league. He finished second in save percentage (.919), fifth in saves made (1,614), sixth in GAA (2.59) and tied fourth in shutouts (3). The Surrey, B.C. native was selected to the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team.

Kaden Pitre (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (181st overall)

CHL career stats: 98GP | 17G | 24A | 41PTS

Signed: No

Pitre was limited to just 35 games last year but had an impact when he was on the ice. He scored 10 times and had 30 points while his seven power play assists were the fifth most despite missing half the season.