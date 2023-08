CHL Prospect Pipeline: Tampa Bay Lightning

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Dyllan Gill (F) — Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (223rd overall)

CHL career stats: 173GP | 14G | 66A | 80PTS

Gill finished tied sixth in QMJHL scoring among d-men with 57 points in 2022-23 while his 49 assists placed fifth. The Riverview, N.B., native added seven points in five playoff games.

Ethan Gauthier (F) — Drummondville Voltigeurs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (37th overall)

CHL career stats: 131GP | 48G | 60A | 108PTS

Gauthier hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career last season while his 69 points, a career high, placed third among Phoenix skaters.

The 18-year-old won a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he led the tournament with six goals while earlier this year he collected the Mike Bossy Trophy as the QMJHL’s best professional prospect.

After two seasons with Sherbrooke, who took him first overall in the 2021 QMJHL Draft, Gauthier will suit up for Drummondville in 2023-24 after an offseason traded.

Ethan Hay (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (211th overall)

CHL career stats: 123GP | 25G | 22A | 47PTS

Hay had a career best 17 goals in 2022-23 while he also notched 28 points, up from the 19 he recorded as a rookie.

Off the ice, Hay earned the Ivan Tennant Award as the OHL’s Top Academic High School player.

Roman Schmidt (D) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (96th overall)

CHL career stats: 132GP | 15G | 46A | 61PTS

In his second OHL campaign, Schmidt recorded 28 points (four goals) to finish third in scoring among Kitchener defencemen. Schmidt’s 74 penalty minutes were the second most among Rangers skaters.