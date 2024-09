CHL Prospect Pipeline: St. Louis Blues

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Michael Buchinger (D) — Guelph Storm

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (88th overall)

CHL career stats: 176GP | 30G | 128A | 158PTS

Signed: Yes

Buchinger was limited to 47 games in 2023-24 but still led Storm d-men in scoring with 47 points. He also reached double-digit goals for the second straight year while he had three points (two goals) in four playoff games. Named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team, Buchinger’s 158 career points are fifth all-time among Storm defencemen.

Quinton Burns (D) — Kingston Frontenacs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (74th overall)

CHL career stats: 154GP | 8G | 60A | 68PTS

Signed: Yes

Burns had a career high six goals, 29 assists and 35 points from the Fronts blue line in 58 appearances in 2023-24 while he also found the back of the net once in five postseason outings. Burns won bronze with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Antoine Dorion (F) — Quebec Remparts

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (209th overall)

CHL career stats: 68GP | 11G | 15A | 26PTS

Signed: No

Dorion’s first QMJHL season saw him score 11 times and record 26 points to finish sixth in Remparts scoring. His 131 shots were the second most among Quebec skaters.

Dalibor Dvorsky (F) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (10th overall)

CHL career stats: 52GP | 45G | 43A | 88PTS

Signed: Yes

Dvorksy impressed in his first OHL season as he finished fourth in goals scored with 45 in 52 games. His 88 points placed 13th while his 15 power play goals were one off the league lead. Named to the OHL First All-Star Team, Dvorsky also won 61.2 per cent of his faceoffs.

The 68th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, Dvorsky represented Slovakia at the 2024 World Juniors where he had six points (three goals) in five games.

Lukas Fischer (D) — Sarnia Sting

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (56th overall)

CHL career stats: 115GP | 9G | 35A | 44PTS

Signed: No

In his second OHL season, Fischer set career highs across the board with six goals, 28 assists and 34 points. He was tied first in scoring among Sting d-men as he suited up in all 68 games.

Adam Jecho (F) — Edmonton Oil Kings

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (95th overall)

CHL career stats: 54GP | 23G | 24A | 47PTS

Signed: No

Jecho’s first season in North America saw him finish tied ninth in WHL rookie scoring. His 23 goals were sixth most among first year players while he buried four game-winners. Jecho, the third overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, won a silver medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Czechia.

Matthew Mayich (D) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (170th overall)

CHL career stats: 190GP | 14G | 43A | 57PTS

Signed: No

Mayich had a personal best six goals and 24 points in 66 games with the 67’s last year. The Stoney Creek, ON., native also added two assists in seven postseason games.

Tomas Mrsic (F) — Prince Albert Raiders

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (113th overall)

CHL career stats: 131 GP | 33G | 53A | 86PTS

Signed: No

Mrsic had a career high 23 goals and 62 points in 63 games with Medicine Hat last year. He had eight power play goals and four game-winners while his 22 power play assists were third most among Tigers skaters. Mrsic was traded to Prince Albert earlier this summer in a rare NHL prospect exchange with Ryder Ritchie (MIN) going the other way.

Juraj Pekarcik (F) — Moncton Wildcats

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (76th overall)

CHL career stats: 0GP | 0G | 0A | 0PTS

Signed: Yes

The second overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by Acadie-Bathurst, Pekarcik spent 2023-24 in the USHL where he had 59 points in 43 games with Dubuque. The Slovakian native had his CHL rights traded to Moncton earlier this offseason where he will hook up with Gardiner MacDougall’s new-look squad.

Will McIsaac (D) — Spokane Chiefs

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (145th overall)

CHL career stats: 138GP | 8G | 30A | 38PTS

Signed: No

McIsaac appeared in all but one game for the Chiefs this year where he had six goals and 27 points from the blue line. His +15 rating was tied for the second best among Chiefs skaters and he added one assist in four preseason games.