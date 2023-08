CHL Prospect Pipeline: St. Louis Blues

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Zachary Bolduc (F) — Quebec Remparts

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (17th overall)

CHL career stats: 208GP | 145G | 145A | 290PTS

Bolduc’s 2022-23 season was one to remember.

In the regular season, the 19-year-old hit the 50-goal for the second straight season as he found the back of the net 55 times while his 110 points were also a new career high. In the postseason, he scored 11 times in 18 games as the Remparts won the Gilles Courteau Trophy.

At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Bolduc had six points (two goals) in four games as the Remparts lifted the trophy.

Bolduc was named to both the CHL’s and QMJHL’s Second All-Star Team.

Michael Buchinger (D) — Guelph Storm

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (88th overall)

CHL career stats: 124GP | 20G | 91A | 111PTS

Buchinger exploded offensively in 2022-23 as he finished fourth in scoring among OHL d-men with 67 points while his 15 goals led all Storm blueliners.

Furthermore, his 52 assists were tied for the third most among OHL defencemen.

Marc-Andre Gaudet (D) — Sherbrooke Phoenix

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (152nd overall)

CHL career stats: 169GP | 29G | 78A | 107PTS

Gaudet split his time in 2022-23 between Chicoutimi and Sherbrooke where he tallied 61 points, the fifth most among QMJHL blueliners.

Of his 15 goals, nine came with Chicoutimi before he was moved to Sherbrooke at the QMJHL trade deadline.

Landon Sim (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (184th overall)

CHL career stats: 120GP | 26G | 16A | 42PTS

Sim found the back of the net 14 times in 2022-23 while his 21 points matched his output from a year prior. Sim had five assists in the postseason as the Knights reached the OHL Chanpionship Series.

Zach Dean (F) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (30th overall)

CHL career stats: 177GP | 82G | 106A | 188PTS

Dean had the best offensive season of his QMJHL career in 2022-23 as he scored 33 times and recorded 70 points. In the postseason, he scored 10 times in 13 games while his 2.00 point-per-game average led all Q skaters.

Dean was also part of Canada’s 2023 World Juniors gold medal team where he had three points in seven games. The Grand Prairie, AB., native was originally drafted by Vegas but was traded to St. Louis at the NHL trade deadline for former Moncton star Ivan Barbashev.

Quinton Burns (D) — Kingston Frontenacs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (74th overall)

CHL career stats: 96GP | 2G | 31A | 33PTS

In 54 games, Burns contributed 29 points from the Fronts’ blue line in 2022-23. He scored his first OHL goal Nov. 27 while he claimed bronze with Canada at the 2023 U18 Worlds.

Matthew Mayich (D) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (170th overall)

CHL career stats: 124GP | 8G | 25A | 33PTS

Mayich doubled his offensive production in 2022-23 as he notched 22 points to help the 67’s clinch the OHL’s regular season championship. His five goals were also a career high.