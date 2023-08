CHL Prospect Pipeline: Seattle Kraken

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Lukas Dragicevic (D) — Tri-City Americans

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (57th overall)

CHL career stats: 136GP | 21G | 86A | 107PTS

Dragicevic had an outstanding year from the Tri-City blue line as he recorded 75 points, the fourth most among WHL d-men, as did his 60 assists. At season’s end, he was named to the WHL’s U.S. Division First All-Star Team.

Dragicevic also represented Canada internationally where he won a bronze medal at the U18 Worlds earlier this month.

Jagger Firkus (F) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (35th overall)

CHL career stats: 167GP | 83G | 101A | 184PTS

Firkus hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in his WHL career in 2022-23 while his 88 points were a new career high. Among WHL skaters, he ranked tied eighth and 10th respectively in each category.

In the postseason, Firkus was incredible as he notched 21 points (11 goals) in only 10 games. He also made his professional debut as he appeared in a playoff game for the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The first Firkus Circus 🎪 hat-trick of the season! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/1PPfYVdMqx — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 9, 2023

David Goyette (F) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (61st overall)

CHL career stats: 129GP | 74G | 91A | 165PTS

Goyette led the Wolves in scoring with 92 points last season and placed ninth among all OHL skaters. A year after he had the most goals among OHL rookies, Goyette found the back of the net on 41 occasions in 2022-23.

Kaden Hammell (D) — Everett Silvertips

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (148th overall)

CHL career stats: 131GP | 11G | 29A | 40PTS

Hammell began the year in Kamloops but was part of the return package that saw Olen Zellweger (ANA) head to the Blazers. With the Silvertips, he had 16 points in 31 games while his 26 points in 2022-23 were a new career high.

Andrei Loshko (F) — Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (116th overall)

CHL career stats: 115GP | 38G | 58A | 96PTS

After he was overlooked in the 2022 NHL Draft, Loshko heard his name called in 2023 after a 70-point campaign with Chicoutimi. After two seasons with the Sagueneens, Loshko was traded to Rouyn-Noranda in June.

Jacob Melanson (F) — Sherbrooke Phoenix

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (131st overall)

CHL career stats: 170GP | 96G | 88A | 184PTS

Melanson hit 50 goals for the first time in his QMJHL career in 2022-23. He split his 50 goals evenly between Acadie-Bathurst and Sherbrooke, who acquired him at the QMJHL trade deadline.

Melanson finished tied seventh in Q scoring with 99 points and made his professional debut with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds in the playoffs.

#SeaKraken prospect and Nova Scotian native Jacob Melanson had a hat-trick to lead @PhoenixSherbroo to a Game 1 win over Halifax! #RoadtoMemorialCup Jacob Melanson réalise un tour du chapeau et Sherbooke remporte le match 1 à Halifax! pic.twitter.com/wmzSlW16Fr — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 30, 2023

Ty Nelson (D) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (68th overall)

CHL career stats: 133GP | 33G | 94A | 127PTS

Nelson finished third in OHL blueliner scoring with 76 points in 2022-23 while his 24 goals were tied for the league lead.

Nelson added 25 points in the postseason, the most among defencemen and tied third overall, and was selected to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

Caden Price (D) — Kelowna Rockets

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (84th overall)

CHL career stats: 112GP | 7G | 54A | 61PTS

Price’s 40 points led all Kelowna defencemen last season while his 35 assists ranked third among all skaters. The Saskatoon, SK., native also collected two international medals over the past 12 months with Canada; a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a bronze at the 2023 U18 Worlds.

Carson Rehkopf (F) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (50th overall)

CHL career stats: 133GP | 48G | 44A | 92PTS

Rehkopf had 30 goals a year ago while his 59 points were the second most among Rangers skaters. Last year, Rehkopf won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had five points in five games.

Tucker Robertson (F) — Peterborough Petes

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (123rd overall)

CHL career stats: 191GP | 85G | 104A | 189PTS

Robertson’s 36 goals and 90 points during the regular season led the Petes while in the postseason, he tallied 22 points (nine goals) in 23 games as Peterborough claimed an OHL title.

At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Robertson had a goal and three points as the Petes made the semi-final.

Ryan Winterton (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (67th overall)

CHL career stats: 124GP | 44G | 61A | 105PTS

After he missed the first half of the season through injury, Winterton was traded to London head of the OHL trade deadline where he impressed with the Knights.

In the regular season, he had 36 points (12 goals) in 34 games while in the postseason, he led the OHL in scoring with 29 points as the Knights reached the OHL Championship Series. Winterton won an OHL title with Hamilton in 2021-22.

Shane Wright (F) — Windsor Spitfires

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (4th overall)

CHL career stats: 141GP | 86G | 111A | 197PTS

Wright’s 2022-23 campaign started in the professional ranks where he played eight games with Seattle – and scored his first goal Dec. 6 – while he also suited up with Coachella Valley.

He would then captain Canada to gold at the 2023 World Juniors where he would tally seven points (four goals) before he returned to the OHL with Windsor after a trade with Kingston. With the Spits, Wright had 37 points (15 goals) in 20 games.

The Burlington, ON., native finished his season back in the AHL where he helped the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals where they fell in Game 7 to Hershey.