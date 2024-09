CHL Prospect Pipeline: San Jose Sharks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Luca Cagnoni (D) —Portland Wintherhawks

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (123rd overall)

CHL career stats: 205GP | 44G | 149A | 193PTS

Signed: Yes

Cagnoni starred in 2023-24 as he became the first WHL defenceman since 1994 to record 90 points in a season. His 72 assists and +47 rating also led all WHL blueliners while he found the back of the net 18 times. In the postseason, he played at a point-per-game pace in 13 contests as Portland reached the WHL Championship Series. The 19-year-old was selected to the CHL’s Third All-Star Team as well as the WHL’s U.S. Division First All-Star Team.

Igor Chernyshov (F) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (33rd overall)

CHL career stats: 0GP | 0G | 0A | 0PTS

Signed: Yes

Chernyshov played 34 games in the KHL last season for Dynamo Moscow where he registered three goals and an assist while he suited up 10 times in the postseason. With the club’s MHL side, he racked up 28 points (13 goals) in 22 games. The Russian was selected 56th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Sam Dickinson (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (11th overall)

CHL career stats: 130GP | 27G | 66A | 93PTS

Signed: Yes

Dickinson had a standout 2023-24 campaign as he anchored the Knights’ blue line on their run to an OHL title. In 68 games, he had 70 points to finish fourth in OHL scoring among d-men while in the postseason, he tallied 13 points in 18 games as the Knights claimed a fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup. At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, the 18-year-old scored twice in four games as the Knights reached the final.

A gold medallist at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Canada, Dickinson was selected to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team at season’s end.

Jake Furlong (D) — Halifax Mooseheads

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (140th overall)

CHL career stats: 227GP | 15G | 117A | 132PTS

Signed: Yes

Across 56 games, Furlong tallied 30 points (three goals) from Halifax’s blue line but missed the end of the regular season as well as the postseason after he sustained a shoulder injury late in the season. A native of Upper Tantallon, the Nova Scotia native was named Mooseheads captain before the season while he represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

Kasper Halttunen (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (36th overall)

CHL career stats: 57GP | 32G | 29A | 61PTS

Signed: Yes

In the regular season, Halttunen impressed with 32 goals, 16 of which came on the power play to tie for the OHL lead, in 57 games but it was the postseason where the Finn truly starred. He scored 17 times in 18 games to power London to an OHL title and set a new league record for most goals in a single postseason by a CHL Import Player. He scored four times in four games at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow as the Knights fell in the final. Halttunen was the 41st overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft and represented his country at the 2024 World Juniors.

Nate Misskey (D) — Victoria Royals

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (143rd overall)

CHL career stats: 116GP | 12G | 36A | 48PTS

Signed: No

Misskey’s second full WHL season saw him record a career high in goals (7), assists (27) and points (34) alongside a +11 rating. He also chipped in three points in Victoria’s first round series against Portland in the postseason.

Quentin Musty (F) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (26th overall)

CHL career stats: 156GP | 81G | 130A | 211PTS

Signed: Yes

Musty had a sensational 2023-24 campaign as he recorded 102 points in only 53 games. He finished tied fourth in OHL scoring but his 1.92 point-per-game average led the league. The Hamburg, NY., native jointly led the league in overtime winners with five, finished tied fourth in game-winners with eight and placed tied fifth with 43 goals.

The 19-year-old had 10 postseason points as the Wolves reached the second round for the first time since 2019 and he was selected to the OHL’s First All-Star Team at the end of the season.

Colton Roberts (D) — Vancouver Giants

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (131st overall)

CHL career stats: 129GP | 10G | 29A | 39PTS

Signed: No

Roberts’ second full WHL season saw him tally a career best seven goals and 27 points from the Giants’ blue line. After he finished second in scoring among Vancouver d-men, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft suited up five times in the postseason.

Carson Wetsch (F) — Calgary Hitmen

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (82nd overall)

CHL career stats: 113GP | 35G | 36A | 71PTS

Signed: No

Westch had 25-25 last season as he reached the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career. The 18-year-old finished tied fourth in Hitmen scoring and placed second with 252 shots. Wetsch won a pair of gold medals with Canada over the last 12 months after he was victorious at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2024 U18 World Championships.