CHL Prospect Pipeline: San Jose Sharks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Mason Beaupit (G) — Wenatchee Wild

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (108th overall)

CHL career stats: 93GP | 40-40-7 | 3.65 GAA | .889 save percentage

After nine appearances with Spokane at the start of the year, Beaupit was flipped to Winnipeg on Nov. 10 where he’d go on to play 22 games and go 16-5-0. His lone shutout of the season came on Jan. 22 when he stopped all 20 shots he faced against Moose Jaw.

Luca Cagnoni (D) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (123rd overall)

CHL career stats: 140GP | 26G | 77A | 103PTS

Cagnoni’s 64 points in 2022-23 placed him 10th among all WHL d-men while his 17 goals were tied sixth. His impressive offensive season earned him a spot on the U.S. Division Second All-Star Team.

Jake Furlong (D) — Halifax Mooseheads

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (140th overall)

CHL career stats: 171GP | 12G | 90A | 102PTS

Furlong hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his QMJHL career in 2022-23 while his seven goals were also a new career best. In the postseason, he added 11 points in 21 games as Halifax reached the QMJHL finals.

Artem Guryev (D) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (135th overall)

CHL career stats: 98GP | 8G | 22A | 30PTS

Guryev began the year in Peterborough but was moved to Flint in the Brennan Othmann (NYR) trade. With the Firebirds, the Russian d-man seven goals and 15 points.

Gannon Laroque (D) — Victoria Royals

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (103rd overall)

CHL career stats: 91GP | 13G | 51A | 64PTS

Injuries plagued Laroque in 2022-23 as the Royals captain appeared in just four games last season. During his time on the ice in January, he tallied five points (two goals). The year prior, Laroque had 52 points from Victoria’s blue line.

Quentin Musty (F) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (26th overall)

CHL career stats: 103GP | 38G | 71A | 109PTS

Musty’s 78 points in 2022-23 were a career high and ranked second among all Wolves skaters. Musty, who had a seven-point outing Dec. 4, was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team and represented the USA at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also participated in the World Junior Summer Showcase earlier this month.