CHL Prospect Pipeline: Pittsburgh Penguins

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Nolan Collins (D) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (167th overall)

CHL career stats: 128GP | 12G | 36A | 48PTS

Collins doubled his goal output in 2022-23 as he found the back of the net eight times, the second most among Wolves d-men. Collins’ 30 points were also a new career night.

Cooper Foster (F) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (174th overall)

CHL career stats: 77GP | 19G | 21A | 40PTS

Foster scored 19 times for the 67’s as they led the OHL in wins and points a season ago. His 36 points ranked tied ninth on the team.

Owen Pickering (D) — Swift Current Broncos

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (21st overall)

CHL career stats: 146GP | 20G | 67A | 87PTS

Pickering recorded 45 points, a career high, in 2022-23 while his nine goals matched his total from the year prior. The Broncos captain was selected to the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team and also made his professional debut as he suited up eight times for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Look at the hands on @SCBroncos d-man and @penguins prospect Owen Pickering on the OT winner! 😲 pic.twitter.com/99ZxidPu3z — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 12, 2022

Brayden Yager (F) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (14th overall)

CHL career stats: 154GP | 69G | 86A | 155PTS

Yager’s 78 points established a new career high last season while his 28 goals were tied for the third most among Warriors skaters. In the postseason, he had 16 points (six goals) in 10 games.

The 2022 CHL Rookie of the Year, Yager claimed the Brad Hornung Trophy as the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player and also won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had nine points (five goals) in five games.