CHL Prospect Pipeline: Philadelphia Flyers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Denver Barkey (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (95th overall)

CHL career stats: 178GP | 64G | 112A | 176PTS

Signed: Yes

Barkey finished tied fifth in OHL scoring with 102 points last season, a new personal best. His +45 rating was tied fifth best in the OHL while his 67 assists ranked third as he was named to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team. In the postseason, he went to another level with 27 points to finish tied third in OHL playoffs scoring to help lead London to a fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup.

At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow he played a point-per-game pace in four contests as the Knights reached the final.

Carson Bjarnason (G) — Brandon Wheat Kings

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (51st overall)

CHL career stats: 116GP | 53-46-10 | 3.21 GAA | .900 save percentage

Signed: Yes

Across 46 appearances, Bjarnason recorded a career best 24 wins. His 3.01 GAA and .907 save percentage were also career bests while he turned away 1,309 shots, the ninth most in the WHL. He also had two shutouts while he started four postseason games for the Wheat Kings.

Oliver Bonk (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (22nd overall)

CHL career stats: 137GP | 34G | 76A | 110PTS

Signed: Yes

Bonk’s career high 67 points ranked fifth most among OHL defencemen in 2023-24. His 15 power play goals – where he earned the nickname ‘Bumper Bonk’ – led all OHL d-men while his 24 goals placed him third and his five game-winners were second highest. Bonk was named to the OHL’s First All-Star Team.

In the postseason, he had seven goals and 16 points as the Knights were crowned OHL champions while at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, he had six points as London advanced to the final.

The 19-year-old suited up for Canada at the 2024 World Juniors while he was a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medallist in 2022.

Spencer Gill (D) — Rimouski Oceanic

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (59th overall)

CHL career stats: 106GP | 12G | 38A | 50PTS

Signed: No

Gill finished tied 10th in QMJHL scoring among d-men in 2023-24 with 46 points while his 12 goals placed tied sixth. In the postseason, Gill added five assists in five games while he claimed gold with Canada at the 2024 U18 World Championships.

Jett Luchanko (F) — Guelph Storm

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (13th overall)

CHL career stats: 114GP | 25G | 63A | 88PTS

Signed: Yes

Luchanko led the Flyers in scoring with a career best 74 points in 2023-24. His 1,335 faceoffs were the second most in the OHL as were his 30 power play assists. The 18-year-old was also an gold medallist at the 2024 U18 World Championships with Canada.

Matteo Mann (D) — Saint John Sea Dogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft

CHL career stats: 170GP | 9G | 21A | 30PTS

Signed: No

After an offseason trade to Saint John, Mann had a career high six goals and 13 points in just 45 games from the Sea Dogs’ blue line. He also scored his first career playoff goal in Saint John’s first round series with Drummondville. The 19-year-old ended the campaign in the ECHL with the Reading Royals where he made his pro debut April 12.

Carter Sotheran (D) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (135th overall)

CHL career stats: 134GP | 17G | 46A | 63PTS

Signed: No

Sotheran’s 40 points in 2023-24 were a career best while his 13 goals were the second most among Winterhawks skaters. In the WHL Playoffs, he had 11 points (four goals) as Portland reached the WHL Championship Series.