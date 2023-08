CHL Prospect Pipeline: Philadelphia Flyers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

J.R. Avon (F) — Peterborough Petes

Acquired: Free agent

CHL career stats: 179GP | 62G | 77A | 139PTS

Avon’s 29 goals in 2022-23 matched his total from the year prior while he also reached the 60-point mark for the second straight season. In the postseason, Avon had 15 points (nine goals) as the Petes were crowned OHL champions.

At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Avon scored three times as the Petes made the semi-finals.

Denver Barkey (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (95th overall)

CHL career stats: 114GP | 29G | 45A | 74PTS

Barkey had 22 goals in the regular season and then scored 11 more times in the playoffs as the Knights reached the OHL Championship Series. His 59 points were a career high in 2022-23 while he was also a member of Canada’s gold medal winning team at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Olivier Bonk (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (22nd overall)

CHL career stats: 77GP | 10G | 33A | 43PTS

Bonk’s first full season in the OHL saw him record 40 points (10 goals) in 67 games. In the postseason, he’d tally 11 assists in 21 games as the Knights reached the OHL Championship Series.

He was subsequently named to the CHL’s All-Rookie Team as well as the OHL Second All-Rookie Team. A year ago, Bonk collected a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Carson Bjarnason (G) — Brandon Wheat Kings

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (51st overall)

CHL career stats: 70GP | 29-29-6 | 3.35 GAA | .894 save percentage

Bjarnason’s 21 wins in 2022-23 were tied for the 13th most in the WHL while his three shutouts were tied for the fourth most.

Over the past year, Bjarnason collected a pair of international medals; he won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earlier this year claimed bronze at the U18 Worlds.

Alexis Gendron (F) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (220th overall)

CHL career stats: 160GP | 94G | 47A | 141P

Gendron exploded for 55 goals a year ago as he finished second in the QMJHL. Twenty-two came with Blainville-Boisbriand before he was traded to Gatineau where he scored a ridiculous 33 goals in 34 games with the Olympiques. His scoring touch continued into the postseason where he found the back of the net 14 times in 13 games.

Gendron’s 81 points in the regular season established a new career high.

#FueledbyPhilly prospect Alexis Gendron with a five-for tonight! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Alexis Gendron marque 5 buts dans la victoire des @OlympiquesGAT! pic.twitter.com/DJ8Xd7zQpl — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 19, 2023

Matteo Mann (D) — Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (199th overall)

CHL career stats: 128GP | 3G | 14A | 17PTS

A dominant figure, Mann isn’t known for providing offence but is tasked with shutting down opponents’ offensive threats. A fixture on the penalty kill, Mann had five assists in 45 games last year.

Ethan Samson (D) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (174th overall)

CHL career stats: 211GP | 36G | 86A | 122PTS

Samson’s fourth WHL season saw him set new offensive career highs in goals (18), assists (42) and points (60). The Cougars blueliner wound up 12th in scoring among WHL d-men and was named to the B.C. Division’s First All-Star Team.

Carter Sotheran (D) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired:2023 NHL Draft (135th overall)

CHL career stats: 68G | 4G | 19A | 23PTS

Sotheran’s rookie WHL season saw him contribute 23 points from the Winterhawks’ blue line. His +14 rating was the second best among Portland skaters in 2022-23.