CHL Prospect Pipeline – Philadelphia Flyers

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Philadelphia Flyers

Elliot Desnoyers

A solid two-way presence, the 19-year-old Halifax Mooseheads centre took a big step offensively in his third season in the junior ranks as he tallied a team-leading 49 points counting 21 goals and 28 assists in only 37 outings, good for seventh place in league-wide scoring. In all, Desnoyers’ time in the QMJHL has totaled 159 career contests in which he has collected 115 points after originally being chosen by Moncton in the first round of the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft. A Quebec native, Desnoyers has also earned opportunities internationally, highlighted by a six-game showing with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Chosen by the Flyers in the fifth round of last summer’s NHL Draft, the two sides reached an entry-level contract last month.

Tyson Foerster

A draft-year riser, Foerster was a breakout star during the 2019-20 campaign, seeing a 57-point leap from his rookie season as he led all Barrie Colts skaters in goals (36), assists (44), and points (80). A sniper who excels at special teams, the 19-year-old right-wing was tops in the circuit with 18 powerplay markers, helping him to later hear his name called by the Flyers in the opening round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Signing with Philadelphia last October, the product of Alliston, Ont., then played the past season on loan in the pro ranks, where through 24 showings with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms he impressed in finishing fourth in team scoring with 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points.

First round @NHLFlyers pick Tyson Foerster (@tfoerster8) followed Andrei Svechnikov and Ryan Suzuki to give the @OHLBarrieColts three straight years of first round #NHLDraft selections, the longest active streak in @CHLHockey. READ 🗞️: https://t.co/UsTa3lxhtr pic.twitter.com/4p3zdq19P2 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 3, 2020

Connor McClennon

Originally chosen with the second pick in the 2017 WHL Draft, the Winnipeg ICE right-wing makes up for his smaller stature with premium offensive skills. A shifty forward, McClennon has excelled over part of four seasons in the junior ranks, highlighted by the 2019-20 campaign in which his career-high 49-point finish provided solid secondary support for the ICE. The 2002-born forward then followed up on that performance by putting up 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in just 24 outings in the WHL’s recently completed campaign. It is that sort of offensive intrigue that persuaded Philadelphia to cash in on McClennon in the sixth round of last summer’s NHL Draft. A native of Wainwright, Alta., McClennon has also seen success at the international level, including the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where as part of Team Canada White he led all tournament participants in goals (8) and points (11) and was later named to the All-Star Team. McClennon was also instrumental in helping Canada to a silver-medal finish at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

A look at the sweet feed and patience from @mcclennon_94 ! pic.twitter.com/Q0wEHEX3Qt — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) April 23, 2021

Mason Millman

A well-rounded rearguard, the Saginaw Spirit blue-liner is a steady defensive presence who has continued to grow the offensive side of his game over part of three seasons in the OHL. Putting together a respectable rookie season in 2018-19 where he finished with 25 points over 66 games, Millman then built on that performance as a sophomore, accelerating to 44 points, good for fifth in team in scoring and first among all defencemen. Chosen by the Flyers in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Millman then played the past season on loan in the minor-pros, seeing 13 contests with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in which he picked up a trio of assists. A 19-year-old native of London, Ont., Millman signed his three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia in December.

Zayde Wisdom

An energetic right-wing whose playing style brings a lot of utility, it was little surprise that, prior to his fourth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, Wisdom was presented with the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence in recognition of his character, competitiveness, and athleticism. Debuting with the Kingston Frontenacs in 2018-19, the budding centre wrapped up his first season with modest production counting 10 points over 60 appearances before witnessing a major uptick as a sophomore as he exploded to near point-per-game totals of 29 goals and 30 assists through 62 outings to finish the year ranked second in team scoring. The 18-year-old Toronto native then tried his hand at the pros this past season, playing 28 games on loan with the minor-league Lehigh Valley Phantoms where he finished third in team scoring with 18 points.

Egor Zamula

Possessing a strong ability to push the pace and make plays from the back end, the Russian-born blue-liner was originally chosen by Regina in the opening round of the 2017 CHL Import Draft. Ultimately splitting his first season in the WHL between the Pats and the Calgary Hitmen, Zamula’s rookie year totaled 18 points in 69 games before seeing a major breakout as a sophomore where he approached point-per-game production with 10 goals and 46 assists over 61 appearances, good for top spot in scoring among all Calgary rearguards and seventh among all defencemen league-wide, before adding another seven points through 11 postseason contests. Limited to 28 games in his third season due to injury, the 2000-born defender once again impressed, coming up with seven goals and 21 assists along the way. Signing with Philadelphia in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, Zamula joined the organization on loan this past season, making a pair of appearances with the Flyers, while the majority of his playing time came with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. Internationally, Zamula joined his fellow Russians at the 2020 World Juniors where through seven showings he led all team defencemen with five points and was a key cog en route to the country’s silver-medal finish.