CHL Prospect Pipeline: Ottawa Senators

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Matthew Andonovski (D) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (140th overall)

CHL career stats: 110GP | 0G | 20A | 20PTS

Andonovski contributed 16 assists from Kitchener’s blue line as they reached the second round of the OHL playoffs. Andonovski, who is still searching for his first career OHL goal, had a +25 rating in 2022-23, the second best among Kitchener skaters.

Tyler Boucher (F) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (10th overall)

CHL career stats: 45GP | 17G | 14A | 31PTS

Injuries have plagued Boucher since he joined the OHL and 2022-23 was no different as he played just 21 games for the 67’s, where he had 10 goals and 17 points. Boucher represented the USA at the 2023 World Juniors and scored three times in six games and claimed a bronze medal.

Jorian Donovan (D) — Brantford Bulldogs

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (136th overall)

CHL career stats: 119GP | 15G | 52A | 67PTS

A year after he helped Hamilton win an OHL championship, Donovan took his game to the next level with a 45-point showing in 2022-23. He scored 12 times – the most among Bulldogs d-men – while he placed 20th in scoring among OHL blueliners.

Tomas Hamara (D) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (87th overall)

CHL career stats: 56GP | 2G | 15A | 17PTS

Hamara’s first OHL season saw him tally 17 points from Kitchener’s blue line. He was also a member of Czechia’s World Juniors squad that won silver in Halifax.

Zack Ostapchuk (F) — Wenatchee Wild

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (39th overall)

CHL career stats: 187GP | 69G | 65A | 134PTS

Acquired by Winnipeg at the WHL Trade Deadline from Vancouver, Ostapchuk scored 21 times in 34 games in the regular season with the ICE, and then nine times in the postseason, as they reached the WHL Championship Series.

Ostapchuk also collected a second straight World Juniors gold medal in Halifax where he had a pair of goals in seven games.