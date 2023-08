CHL Prospect Pipeline: New York Rangers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Maxim Barbashev (F) — Shawinigan Cataractes

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (161st overall)

CHL career stats: 136GP | 53G | 64A | 117PTS

Barbashev’s third QMJHL season saw him establish new career highs with 32 goals and 65 points in 2022-23. After three seasons with Moncton, Barbashev was traded to Shawinigan earlier this offseason.

#NYR prospect Maxim Barbashev on the breakaway, in overtime, to win Game 7 for the @monctonwildcats❗️ 😤 pic.twitter.com/ExM1PAt6nW — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 12, 2023

Bryce McConnell-Barker (F) — Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (97th overall)

CHL career stats: 136GP | 53G | 73A | 126PTS

In his second OHL season, McConnell-Barker hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. Furthermore, the Greyhounds captain led his team in scoring in 2022-23 with 77 points.

Brennan Othmann (F) — Peterborough Petes

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (16th overall)

CHL career stats: 177GP | 96G | 101A | 197PTS

After 16 games with Flint at the start of the season, Othmann was traded to Peterborough Nov. 13 where he would go on to tally 43 points (18 goals) in 40 games. In the postseason, the former 50-goal scorer took his play to another level as he led the Petes in scoring as they claimed the J. Ross Robertson Trophy as OHL champions. At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Othmann had five points (two goals) in five games. He was also selected to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

Othmann also added to his international medal collection as he won a second World Juniors gold medal with Canada in Halifax. At the 2023 tournament, he six points in seven games.

Dylan Roobroeck (F) — Oshawa Generals

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (178th overall)

CHL career stats: 132GP | 23G | 51A | 74PTS

Roobroeck came on leaps and bounds in 2022-23 as he recorded 53 points with the Generals. Acquired from Niagara last offseason, Roobroeck had a career high 15 goals a year ago.