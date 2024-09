CHL Prospect Pipeline: New York Rangers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Nathan Aspinall (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (159th overall)

CHL career stats: 94GP | 19G | 19A | 38PTS

Signed: No

Aspinall’s second OHL season saw him play in 65 games and record a career high 18 goals and 34 points. He ranked sixth in Firebirds scoring while his three game-winners were tied for the third most. He also found the back of the net in four postseason appearances.

Raoul Boilard (F) — Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (119th overall)

CHL career stats: 68GP | 22G | 40A | 62PTS

Signed: No

Boilard led all QMJHL rookies in points in 2023-24 with 62 while he played in all 68 games. He placed fourth in goals with 22 while his 40 assists ranked first. No other Q rookies bested his +27 rating nor his 57.6 per cent faceoff percentage. In the QMJHL playoffs, the Sherbrooke, QC., native had eight points (four goals) in 17 games as the Drakkar reached the Gilles-Courteau Trophy finals.

Bryce McConnell-Barker (F) — Soo Greyhounds

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (97th overall)

CHL career stats: 188GP | 75G | 102A | 177PTS

Signed: Yes

In his third OHL season, McConnell-Barker had 51 points (22 goals) in 51 games to finish third among Greyhounds skaters. The Soo captain won 53.6 per cent of his faceoffs while he buried five game-winners. In the OHL Playoffs, he added 15 points (five goals) in 10 games as the Greyhounds reached the second round before he linked up with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack where he made his professional debut with four Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Dylan Roobroeck (F) — Oshawa Generals

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (178th overall)

CHL career stats: 200GP | 49G | 97A | 146PTS

Signed: Yes

Roobroeck’s third OHL season saw him record a career high 26 goals and 72 points. In the postseason, he was dominant as he posted 26 points (11 goals) – tied third most in the OHL – to help Oshawa to the OHL Championship Series. The 20-year-old recorded a +23 rating in the regular season alongside a 53.1 per cent success rate in the faceoff circle.