CHL Prospect Pipeline: New York Islanders

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Isaiah George (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (98th overall)

CHL career stats: 189GP | 19G | 56A | 75PTS

Signed: Yes

George’s third OHL season saw him crowned a champion with the Knights. His 30 points were a new career high in the regular season while he had 12 points (four goals) in 18 postseason games as the Knights won a fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup. George played in all four games at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow where London finished as runners-up.

Jesse Nurmi (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (113th overall)

CHL career stats: 0GP | 0G | 0A | 0PTS

Signed: Yes

Nurmi played 19 games with Finland’s KooKoo in 2023-24 where he had a pair of assists. In all, Nurmi has played 29 professional games in Liiga, Finland’s top league. London selected the 19-year-old 58th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

A bronze medallist at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Nurmi suited up for Finland at the 2024 World Juniors.