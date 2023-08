CHL Prospect Pipeline: New York Islanders

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Isaiah George (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (98th overall)

CHL career stats: 121GP | 13G | 32A | 45PTS

George was a key part of London’s blue line that saw the Knights reach the OHL Championship Series. He had a career high seven goals in the regular season, alongside 22 points, and then suited up 20 times in the postseason.

Over the course of his first two OHL seasons, George owns a +46 rating.

Justin Gill (F) — Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (145th overall)

CHL career stats: 220GP | 75G | 97A | 172PTS

Overlooked at the 2022 NHL Draft, Gill exploded for 93 points with Sherbrooke in 2022-23 while his 44 goals were the eighth most in the QMJHL. In July, Gill was traded to Baie-Comeau.