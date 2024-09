CHL Prospect Pipeline: New Jersey Devils

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Cole Brown (F) — Brantford Bulldogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (164th overall)

CHL career stats: 174GP | 42G | 60A | 102PTS

Signed: No

Brown turned in another solid season with the Bulldogs as he contributed 16 goals and 39 points across 65 games. The 19-year-old also played in six postseason games and was part of the Bulldogs’ squad that won the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2022.

Josh Filmon (F) — Swift Current Broncos

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (166th overall)

CHL career stats: 212GP | 99G | 90A | 189PTS

Signed: Yes

Filmon’s fourth season in Swift Current saw him finish third in scoring with 67 points in 64 games. His 27 goals were tied for the team lead as were his six game-winning goals. The Winnipeg, MB., native also made his long-awaited postseason debut with the Broncos where he had seven goals in nine games.

Max Graham (F) — Kelowna Rockets

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (139th overall)

CHL career stats: 203GP | 43G | 55A | 98PTS

Signed: No

Graham will enter his over-age season on the heels of an impressive 2023-24 campaign where he scored 20 goals and recorded 42 points, both career highs. In limited faceoff action, he also won 56.2 per cent of his draws while he was tied for the team lead with three shorthanded goals. In 11 playoff games, he had eight points (four goals) as the Rockets reached Round 2 for the first time since 2017.

Matyas Melovsky (F) — Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (171st overall)

CHL career stats: 112GP | 24G | 94A | 118PTS

Signed: No

Melovsky’s second QMJHL season saw him record a personal best 18 goals and 60 points. In the postseason, he had 19 points (five goals) in 17 games as the Drakkar reached the Gilles Courteau Trophy finals. The Czech native also starred at the 2024 World Juniors as he led the tournament with 10 assists on route to a bronze medal. Melovsky was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

Kasper Pikkarainen (F) — Red Deer Rebels

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (85th overall)

CHL career stats: 0GP | 0G | 0A | 0PTS

Signed: No

Pikkarainen made his professional debut in 2023-24 with HC TPS of the Finnish Elite League where he played five games. He spent the majority of the season with their U20 program where he tallied 28 points (12 goals) in 34 games and won a silver medal. Red Deer selected Pikkarainen 44th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Cam Squires (F) — Cape Breton Eagles

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (122nd overall)

CHL career stats: 197GP | 79G | 91A | 170PTS

Signed: Yes

Across 66 games, Squires had a career high 33 goals and 72 points for the Eagles. He tied for the QMJHL lead with nine game-winners while his nine power play goals were joint first among Eagles skaters. In the postseason, he took his game to another level where he had 20 points (nine goals) in 14 games as Cape Breton reached the third round of the QMJHL Playoffs for just the third time in franchise history. The Charlottetown, PEI., native was the 2023 QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year.