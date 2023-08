CHL Prospect Pipeline: New Jersey Devils

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Tyler Brennan (G) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (27th overall)

CHL career stats: 96GP | 38-42-8 | 3.19 GAA | .898 save percentage

Brennan had his best WHL season in 2022-23 as he won a career high 21 games to help lead Prince George to the postseason. He also recorded two shutouts in the regular season, both of which came within eight days of one another in late February.

Cole Brown (F) — Brantford Bulldogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (164th overall)

CHL career stats: 109GP | 26G | 37A | 63PTS

Brown’s second OHL season saw him tally a career high 17 goals while his 42 points doubled his output from his rookie season in 2021-22. As a rookie, Brown was part of Hamilton’s OHL championship winning team and played twice in the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia as the Bulldogs reached the final.

Josh Filmon (F) — Swift Current Broncos

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (166th overall)

CHL career stats: 148GP | 72G | 50A | 122PTS

Filmon filled the net in 2022-23 as his 47 goals were tied for fourth most among WHL skaters. Furthermore, his 75 points were also a new career high as he was selected to the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team. On Dec. 16, Filmon scored six times for Swift Current as he became the first WHL skater to score six goals in a game since 2009.

He also made his professional debut with the AHL’s Utica Comets where he had one goal in four games.

Cam Squires (F) — Cape Breton Eagles

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (122nd overall)

CHL career stats: 131GP | 46G | 52A | 98PTS

Squires hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career in 2022-23 while his 64 points also established a new personal high. Squires was named the QMJHL’s Humanitarian of the Year at season’s end.

#NHLDraft prospect Cam Squires gets @CBEHockey on the board as he hits 50 points for the first time in his @QMJHL career! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/N2J4APIG6R — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 5, 2023

Chase Stillman (F) — Peterborough Petes

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (29th overall)

CHL career stats: 176GP | 51G | 80A | 131PTS

Stillman’s first full year in Peterborough was a successful one as he claimed an OHL title with the Petes. Stillman, who joined older brother Riley as an OHL champion (2018), had 48 points (19 goals) in the regular season and chipped in with 13 postseason points in 21 games.