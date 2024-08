CHL Prospect Pipeline: Nashville Predators

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Andrew Gibson (D) — Soo Greyhounds

Acquired: Trade with Detroit | 2023 NHL Draft (42nd overall)

CHL career stats: 119GP | 19G | 46A | 65PTS

Signed: Yes

Gibson played in all 68 games for the Greyhounds in 2023-24 where he had a career best 12 goals and 44 points. Furthermore, his +36 rating was the seventh best among OHL defencemen. Gibson was a bronze medallist with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Hiroki Gojsic (F) — Kelowna Rockets

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (94th overall)

CHL career stats: 68GP | 21G | 29A | 50PTS

Signed: No

In his first WHL season, Gojsic finished eighth in rookie scoring with 50 points while his 21 goals placed him tied eighth. The Langley, B.C., native played in all 68 games for the Rockets in the regular season and added five assists in 11 postseason games as Kelowna reached the second round for the first time since 2017. Gojsic finished fifth in Rockets regular season scoring.

Kalan Lind (F) — Red Deer Rebels

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (46th overall)

CHL career stats: 165GP | 56G | 77A | 133PTS

Signed: Yes

Lind was limited to 46 games last season but played at a near point-per-game pace as he concluded the regular season with 45 points (16 goals). In the postseason, he had eight points (four goals) in nine games as the Rebels reached Round 2 for the third straight year. Lind was a gold medallist with Canada at 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Down 4-0, @Rebelshockey showed no quit as they stormed back to take Game 1 against Medicine Hat in double OT as #Preds prospect Kalan Lind buried the winner Friday night! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/keKrIcqulV — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 30, 2024

Dylan MacKinnon (D) — Moncton Wildcats

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (83rd overall)

CHL career stats: 177GP | 10G | 31A | 41PTS

Signed: No

In 64 contests, MacKinnon scored three times and added 16 points from the Mooseheads’ blue line. After three seasons in Halifax, MacKinnon was traded to Atlantic rivals Moncton earlier this summer. The Riverview, N.B., native won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Miguel Marques (F) – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (87th overall)

CHL career stats: 136GP | 38G | 62A | 100PTS

Signed: Yes

Marques broke out in a big way in 2023-24 with a 74-point effort for the Hurricanes. His 28 goals were the second most among Lethbridge skaters while he led the team with four game-winners. Furthermore, the 18-year-old donated $740 this season to KidSport Lethbridge and Taber as well as the Canadian Cancer Society after he made a pledge, alongside teammates Tristen Doyle and Will Sharpe, to donate $10 for every point he recorded.

Jakub Milota (G) — Cape Breton Eagles

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (99th overall)

CHL career stats: 33GP | 18-11-1 | 2.82 GAA | .905 save percentage

Signed: No

Milota’s first QMJHL campaign saw him lead all rookie netminders in wins (18), GAA (2.82) and save percentage (.905). At season’s end, he was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team. A silver medallist at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Czechia, the 18-year-old was 23rd overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Tanner Molendyk (D) — Saskatoon Blades

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (24th overall)

CHL career stats: 189GP | 22G | 91A | 113PTS

Signed: Yes

Molendyk established new career highs in goals (10) and points (56) in 2023-24 while he appeared in just 50 games. The 19-year-old finished tied 10th in WHL scoring among d-men while his +40 rating was fourth best, as was his 1.12 point-per-game average. A member of the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team, Molendyk had 10 postseason points as the Blades reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The McBride, B.C., native represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors and was a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medallist in 2022.

Austin Roest (F) — Everett Silvertips

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (175th overall)

CHL career stats: 203GP | 86G | 103A | 189PTS

Signed: Yes

Roest’s fourth WHL season saw him find the back of the net 38 times, good for 15th most in 2023-24. He passed the 70-point plateau for the second straight season and finished third in Silvertips scoring with 71 points. His 1,454 faceoff attempts in 2023-24 were the fourth most in the WHL while he won 54.3 per cent of his draws. In the WHL Playoffs, he contributed seven points in five games before injury ended his season. Roest was named co-captain alongside Ben Hemmerling (VGK) at the start of the campaign.

Joey Willis (F) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (111th overall)

CHL career stats: 134GP | 29G | 65A | 94PTS

Signed: No

Willis’ 50 points in the regular season established a new personal best while in the OHL Playoffs, he tallied 11 points in 17 games as the Spirit reached the Western Conference Championship Series against London. At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, Willis recorded four points (two goals) in five games as the Spirit topped the Knights in the final.