CHL Prospect Pipeline: Nashville Predators

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Zachary L’Heureux (F) — Halifax Mooseheads

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (27th overall)

CHL career stats: 167GP | 82G | 108A | 190PTS

L’Heureux played just 33 games during the regular season, where he had 42 points, but was a driving force in the playoffs as helped lead Halifax to the QMJHL Finals. In 20 playoff games, L’Heureux had 26 points (11 goals).

Kalan Lind (F) — Red Deer Rebels

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (46th overall)

CHL career stats: 119GP | 40G | 48A | 88PTS

Injuries limited Lind in 2022-23 as he appeared in just 43 games with the Rebels but he played marginally better than a point-per-game pace over that span. Lind, the younger brother of Kole Lind, won a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer.

Dylan MacKinnon (D) — Halifax Mooseheads

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (83rd overall)

CHL career stats: 113GP | 7G | 18A | 25PTS

MacKinnon’s second QMJHL season saw him tally 17 points from Halifax’s blue line as they made the Q Finals. His 75 penalty minutes led all Moosehead skaters a year ago.

Jack Matier (D) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (124th overall)

CHL career stats: 180GP | 22G | 65A | 87PTS

Matier led all 67’s blueliners with 49 points in 2022-23 as Ottawa won 50 games for the fourth time in franchise history.

The 20-year-old also collected a gold medal at the 2023 World Juniors with Canada where he had an assist in seven games.

Tanner Molendyk (D) — Saskatoon Blades

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (24th overall)

CHL career stats: 139GP | 12G | 45A | 57PTS

Molendyk had a career high 37 points in 2022-23 as after steadied improvement over the course of the season he became a first round pick by hosts Nashville.

Molendyk was part of Canada’s dominant Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal team in 2022 where he had four points in five games.

Austin Roest (F) — Everett Silvertips

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (175th overall)

CHL career stats: 142GP | 48G | 70A | 118PTS

Overlooked a year ago, Roest used that frustration to turn in a 78-point campaign in 2022-23 that saw him made a sixth round selection in 2023. Roest’s 32 goals were the second most among Everett skaters and was selected to the WHL’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team.

Reid Schaefer (F) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (32nd overall)

CHL career stats: 146GP | 60G | 62A | 122PTS

Schaefer was a key piece of Seattle’s WHL Championship winning team after he played at a point-per-game pace in the postseason across 19 tilts.

In the regular season, Schaefer had a career high 61 points while his 28 goals were tied for fourth among T-Bird skaters.

Schaefer, who won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Juniors, saw his NHL rights traded to Nashville from Edmonton at the NHL Trade Deadline as part of the Oilers’ acquisition of Mattis Ekholm.

Graham Sward (D) — Wenatchee Wild

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (146th overall)

CHL career stats: 184GP | 18G | 81A | 99PTS

After eight games with Spokane to start the year, Sward was traded to Winnipeg in late October where he would go on to register 33 points (four goals) in 52 games as the ICE recorded the most wins in the CHL.

Joey Willis (F) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (111th overall)

CHL career stats: 68GP | 15G | 29A | 44PTS

Willis’ maiden OHL season saw him finish fifth in rookie scoring with 44 points while his 15 goals placed him tied 10th. Alongside teammate Michael Misa, Willis was selected to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team.