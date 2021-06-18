CHL Prospect Pipeline – Nashville Predators

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Nashville Predators

Egor Afanasyev

Playing a powerful game, the 2001-born left-wing drives to the net with aplomb and gets rewarded on the scoresheet. A Russian native who played his formative years in North America, Afanasyev was originally chosen by Ottawa in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection then shifted to the Windsor Spitfires the following season in the move that made goaltender Michael DiPietro a member of the 67’s. Debuting with the Spitfires in 2019-20, Afanasyev put together an impressive first year that culminated with north of point-per-game production, counting 31 goals and 36 assists across 62 appearances to rank top spot in team scoring. Playing the past season on loan in his native Russia, the majority of Afanasyev’s playing time came with the KHL’s CSKA Moskva in which he picked up six points across 16 showings. The 2019 second-round pick was also a key performer with Russia at the 2021 World Juniors where he finished second in team scoring with five points in seven games en route to an appearance in the bronze-medal game.

SPITFIRES TEAM AWARDS

Leading Goal Scorer – EGOR AFANASYEV

The Leading Goal Scorer is presented annually to the player with the most goals scored as a member of the Spitfires at the conclusion of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/JdWJPpZqBv — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) April 16, 2020

Luke Evangelista

A diminutive playmaker, Evangelista had a measured adjustment to junior play after being taken by London in the opening round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. Limited to just two points through his 27-game rookie season with the Knights, the 2002-born forward bounced back impressively as a sophomore, providing solid secondary scoring support and ultimately finishing with near point-per-game production that counted 23 goals and 38 assists through 62 appearances. A second-round selection by the Predators in last summer’s NHL Draft, the budding right winger played the ensuing season on loan, picking up four points through 14 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. Ripe with potential, the Oakville, Ont., native has also drawn opportunities with Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, most notably a five-game run as part of Team Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The winner of the 2019-2020 @VaughnHockey Most Improved Player Award: Luke Evangelista 🏆

Congratulations, @levang22! 👏 pic.twitter.com/n8dIhji1Bb — London Knights (@LondonKnights) July 13, 2020

Luke Prokop

A longtime dream became a reality for Luke Prokop during last summer’s NHL Draft when Nashville called his name in the third round. Idolizing former Predators captain and CHL graduate Shea Weber as a young defenceman, Prokop one day hopes to follow in his footsteps in the pro ranks. In the interim, the 2002-born blue-liner has skated four seasons with the Calgary Hitmen, highlighted by the 2019-20 campaign in which the hulking rearguard tallied four goals with 19 assists for a career-high 23 points. Originally chosen seventh overall in the 2017 WHL Draft, Prokop has spent the entirety of his junior career with the Hitmen that has seen him amass 41 points across four seasons and 150 total appearances. A native of Edmonton, Prokop has also showcased on the international stage, picking up one point through five games at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as part of Team Canada White. In December, Prokop and the Predators agreed to terms on an entry-level contract.

“I am on cloud nine right now, going to my favourite team in Nashville, no words." It was a day to remember as Hitmen defenceman Luke Prokop was selected in the 3rd round, 73rd overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 #NHLDraft! ➡️ https://t.co/vHc8MwuxnZ pic.twitter.com/5AN6pZ6270 — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) October 8, 2020

Philip Tomasino

An elite offensive talent, the 2001-born centre brings an explosive skating style mixed with high-end vision that allows him to elude the opposition. Splitting last season between the Niagara IceDogs and Oshawa Generals, Tomasino reached new offensive heights, dominating to the tune of 40 goals and 60 assists across 62 appearances, making him one of just six players from coast to coast to reach the 100-point plateau. The fifth pick from the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Tomasino has played three seasons in the junior ranks in which he has accumulated 196 points counting 79 goals and 117 assists over 190 career contests. A first-round selection from the 2019 NHL Draft, Tomasino then spent the past season on loan in the minors where through 29 appearances with the Chicago Wolves he finished first in team scoring with 32 points, good for 12th-best league-wide and a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team. Elsewhere, the product of Mississauga, Ont., has also been frequently called upon by Team Canada, with his most recent showing counting seven games at the 2021 World Juniors in which he picked up six points and helped the Great White North claim the silver medal.

Upon joining them midseason, @PredsNHL prospect @philtomasino26 rounded out his explosive 100-point year with 43 points over 26 games in an @Oshawa_Generals uniform 🎥 pic.twitter.com/QNIQYei2Cw — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) April 29, 2020