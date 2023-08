CHL Prospect Pipeline: Montreal Canadiens

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Owen Beck (F) — Peterborough Petes

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (33rd overall)

CHL career stats: 128GP | 45G | 72A | 117PTS

Beck was traded by Mississauga to Peterborough at the OHL Trade Deadline and became a key part of the Petes’ run to an OHL Championship. In 30 regular season games, Beck had 25 points and then added 16 points (eight goals) in the postseason.

At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia he had a goal and three points as Peterborough reached the semi-finals. Overall, Beck’s 24 goals and 66 points in 2022-23 were both career highs and won 58.6 per cent of his faceoffs.

Beck also won a gold medal at the 2023 World Juniors after he joined the team at the quarterfinal stages after an injury to Colton Dach.

Cedrick Guindon (F) — Owen Sound Attack

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (127th overall)

CHL career stats: 136GP | 52G | 76A | 128PTS

Guindon’s second OHL season saw him tally a career high 69 points (22 goals) while his 47 assists were also a new personal best.

Since his OHL debut in 2021-22, Guindon has not missed a game in his career thus far.

Riley Kidney (F) — Gatineau Olympiques

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (63rd overall)

CHL career stats: 218GP | 76G | 205A | 281PTS

An assist machine, Kidney placed second among CHL skaters with 82 helpers in 2022-23. After a 100-point season with Acadie-Bathurst in 2021-22, he tallied a career high 110 points last season between the Titan and Olympiques.

After a mid-season traded, Kidney had an incredible 65 points in just 29 games with Gatineau and added 22 postseason points as the Olympiques reached the third round of the QMJHL playoffs.

The Nova Scotia native was named to the CHL’s Third All-Star Team and QMJHL’s First All-Star Team.

Logan Mailloux (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (31st overall)

CHL career stats: 75GP | 28G | 34A | 62PTS

Mailloux’s first full OHL season was an impressive one as he led all OHL defencemen with 25 goals while his 53 points ranked 10th. In the postseason, he had 24 points as London reached the OHL Championship Series. Mailloux was selected to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team.

Quentin Miller (G) – Quebec Remparts

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (128th overall)

CHL career stats: 20GP | 14-4-0 | 2.11 GAA | .911 save percentage

As a rookie, Miller played second fiddle to William Rousseau on the Remparts’ run to a QMJHL and Memorial Cup title but when he got game time, he impressed tremendously.

He won 14 games and recorded two shutouts, the first of which came on Nov. 18 in just his fourth career start.

Joshua Roy (F) — Sherbrooke Phoenix

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (150th overall)

CHL career stats: 216GP | 135G | 162A | 297PTS

Roy wound up a point shy of a second straight 100-point season but was yet again a star for the Phoenix in 2022-23.

In 55 games, he scored 46 times and had 24 points (12 goals) in the QMJHL playoffs. He led the league with a +69 rating, was named to the Q’s First All-Star Team and collected the Paul Dumont Trophy as the QMJHL’s personality of the year for the second consecutive year.

Roy collected a second World Juniors gold medal in Halifax where he had 11 points (five goals) and was named as one of Canada’s top three players.

Still trying to figure out how #GoHabsGo prospect Joshua Roy found that gap 😲 pic.twitter.com/TFNQU1s6rM — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 4, 2023

Daniil Sobolev (F) — Niagara IceDogs

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (142nd overall)

CHL career stats: 110GP | 3G | 23A | 26PTS

Sobolev’s second OHL season saw him score once and tally nine points from the Windsor blue line in 48 games. After two seasons with the Spitfires, Sobolev was traded to Niagara earlier this month.

Florian Xhekaj (D) — Brantford Bulldogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (101st overall)

CHL career stats: 68GP | 13G | 12A | 25PTS

Xhekaj’s rookie season with Hamilton saw him tally 25 points, the third most among team blueliners. Xhekaj, who was undrafted into the OHL, joins his brother Arber in the Habs organization.