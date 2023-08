CHL Prospect Pipeline: Minnesota Wild

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Caeden Bankier (F) — Kamloops Blazers

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (86th overall)

CHL career stats: 202GP | 76G | 112A | 188PTS

Bankier’s fourth WHL season was the best of his career as he recorded 37 goals and 85 points in 57 games and was named to the B.C. Division’s Second All-Star Team. He’d add another 18 postseason points while at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia he had a goal and three assists for the hosts.

The Surrey, B.C., native also won gold at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax where he had an assist in seven games with Canada.

#mnwild prospect Caedan Bankier levels things up on the 🅿️🅿️ #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/5bGMOYkCWS — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 27, 2023

Hunter Haight (F) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (47th overall)

CHL career stats: 125GP | 43G | 58A | 101PTS

Haight got a fresh start early into the OHL season as he was traded from Barrie to Saginaw Dec. 1. With the Spirit, he 18 goals and 51 points in 42 games while his 60 total points in 2022-23 were a career high.

Riley Heidt (F) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (64th overall)

CHL career stats: 155GP | 48G | 115A | 163PTS

Heidt exploded for 97 points – tied for the fourth most in the WHL – in 2022-23 while his 72 assists were tied for the WHL lead. His 97 points were also the third most in a single season by a Cougars skater as he was named to the B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

Heidt also secured a pair of international medals over the last 12 months; he claimed gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had six points (three goals) in five games as well as a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 Worlds.

A beauty from Riley Heidt to finish it off for 🇨🇦❗️#HlinkaGretzkyCup | @PGCougars pic.twitter.com/WfOZUHb1D2 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 1, 2022

Carson Lambos (D) — Wenatchee Wild

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (26th overall)

CHL career stats: 176GP | 31G | 97A | 128PTS

Winnipeg’s captain had a career high 12 goals and 48 points a year ago as he captained an ICE squad to the CHL’s best regular season record. Lambos, whose +60 rating was the fourth best in the WHL last season, won gold with Canada at the 2022 World Juniors.

Kyle Masters (D) — Kamloops Blazers

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (118th overall)

CHL career stats: 175GP | 16G | 76A | 92PTS

Acquire from Red Deer last summer, Masters had a prolific season from the Blazers blue line where he had 65 points, 51 more than the year prior, in 66 games. His 65 points were good for tied seventh among WHL d-men while he was subsequently named to the B.C. Division’s Second All-Star Team.

Kalem Parker (D) — Victoria Royals

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (183rd overall)

CHL career stats: 155GP | 8G | 56A | 64PTS

Parker had the best year of his career offensively as he tallied 38 points in 2022-23 while he also found the back of the net on six occasions.

Servac Petrovsky (F) — Owen Sound Attack

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (185th overall)

CHL career stats: 127GP | 52G | 57A | 109PTS

After he had 54 points as a rookie in 2021-22, Petrovsky bettered that by one point in his second OHL season where he also potted 24 goals in 62 games.

Petrovsky also represented Slovakia at the 2023 World Juniors where he scored twice in five games.

David Spacek (D) — Sherbrooke Phoenix

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (153rd overall)

CHL career stats: 115GP | 25G | 82A | 107PTS

Spacek’s 13 goals and 57 points last season were both career highs while his +53 rating was the second best among QMJHL defencemen. Spacek also earned a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors with Czechia where he had eight points (three goals) in seven games