CHL Prospect Pipeline: LA Kings

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Angus Booth (D) — Shawinigan Cataractes

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (116th overall)

CHL career stats: 137GP | 4G | 41A | 45PTS

Not necessarily known for his offensive prowess, Booth had a career high three goals during the regular season while in the playoffs, the Cataractes captain played at a point-per-game pace over five contests.

The Montreal native was a key part of Shawinigan’s first QMJHL title in 2021-22.

Brandt Clarke (D) — Barrie Colts

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (8th overall)

CHL career stats: 143GP | 40G | 118A | 158PTS

The 2022-23 season was a special one for Clarke.

His year began in the NHL where he played nine games with L.A. and recorded two assists. He also spent a bit of time in the AHL with Ontario where he scored his first North American professional goal.

Clarke was then named to Canada’s World Juniors team where he collected a gold medal and had eight points (two goals) in seven games.

In January, he was assigned to the Colts where he was utterly brilliant as he 23 goals and 61 points in only 31 games. His 1.97 point-per-game average was the second best in OHL history among defenceman and he was subsequently named to the CHL’s and OHL’s First All-Star Teams. The Colts captain also added 23 points in the postseason in just 12 games.

Another sensational performance from #GoKingsGo prospect and @OHLBarrieColts captain Brandt Clarke as he recorded his third hat-trick of the season Saturday! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/yY93z98wSD — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 19, 2023

Kaleb Lawrence (F) — Owen Sound Attack

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (215th overall)

CHL career stats: 91GP | 21G | 24A | 45PTS

After he was limited to just two games in 2021-22, Lawrence suited up 50 times a year ago where he recorded 37 points (16 goals).

Matthew Mania (D) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (150th overall)

CHL career stats: 116GP | 12G | 39A | 51PTS

Mania led all Wolves d-men in scoring in 2022-23 with 10 goals and 38 points. The 18-year-old blueliner also had a +21 rating, the third best among Sudbury skaters.

Francesco Pinelli (F) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (41st overall)

CHL career stats: 174GP | 81G | 110A | 191PTS

The Rangers’ captain had a career year in 2022-23 as he scored 41 time and added 90 points. Pinelli was one of just 14 OHLers to score at least 40 goals while he tied 11th in league scoring.

Francesco Pinelli goes off in the 2nd period‼️ The #GoKingsGo prospect scores a natural 🎩🎩🎩@LAKings | @OHLRangers pic.twitter.com/O8FnzHTHAj — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 4, 2022

Koehm Ziemmer (F) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (78th overall)

CHL career stats: 160GP | 80G | 78A | 158PTS

Ziemmer exploded in his draft year as he had 41 goals and 89 points a season ago. He placed seventh among WHL goalscorers while he ranked ninth in league scoring.