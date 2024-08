CHL Prospect Pipeline: Florida Panthers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Marek Alscher (D) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (93rd overall)

CHL career stats: 178G | 22G | 44A | 66PTS

Signed: Yes

Alscher’s third WHL campaign saw his register a career 26 points while he found the back of the net seven times. In 18 postseason games, the Czech native had five points as the Winterhawks reached the WHL Championship Series. At the 2024 World Juniors, the 20-year-old won a bronze medal and was selected as one of Czechia’s top three players of the tournament.

Luke Coughlin (D) — Rimouski Oceanic

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (191st overall)

CHL career stats: 134GP | 11G | 48A | 59PTS

Signed: No

Injuries continue to plague Coughlin as he appeared in just 42 games for the Oceanic in 2023-24. However, he recorded a career high 22 points but appeared in just two games after Jan. 27.

Josh Davies (F) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (186th overall)

CHL career stats: 204GP | 78G | 62A | 140PTS

Signed: Yes

After four seasons in Swift Current, Davies excelled in his first campaign with the Winterhawks as he established career highs in goals (35), assists (26) and points (61). He finished second among Portland skaters in goals and fifth in points while his 13 power play goals tied for the team lead. In the postseason, he had 11 points in 13 games as the ‘Hawks reached the WHL Championship Series.

2OT WINNER! #TimeToHunt prospect Josh Davies gave the @pdxwinterhawks their first Western Conference title in a decade Monday night! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 7, 2024

Gracyn Sawchyn (F) — Edmonton Oil Kings

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (63rd overall)

CHL career stats: 112GP | 37G | 85A | 122PTS

Signed: No

A WHL champion with Seattle in 2023, Sawchyn began the year with the T-Birds before he was shipped to Edmonton after 17 games. With the Oil Kings, the Grand Prairie, AB., native had 43 points (13 goals) in 37 games. In all, his 64 points were a career high in 2023-24 while he won 51.8 per cent of his faceoffs.

Hunter St. Martin (F) — Medicine Hat Tigers

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (193rd overall)

CHL career stats: 144GP | 32G | 42A | 74PTS

Signed: No

St. Martin broke out in a big way in 2023-24 as he tallied 24 goals and 52 points to finish fifth in scoring. He appeared in all 68 games with the Tigers and registered a +14 rating. In the postseason, he played at a point-per-game pace across five games in a first round defeat to Red Deer.

Sandis Vilmanis (F) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (157th overall)

CHL career stats: 122GP | 58G | 54A | 112PTS

Signed: Yes

Vilmanis’ second OHL season saw him begin the year in Sarnia where he tallied 28 points in 30 games. However, a trade to North Bay on Jan. 6 saw the Latvian explode as he scored 28 times in 30 regular season appearances while in the postseason he had 27 points (10 goals) to finish tied third in scoring as the Battalion reached the OHL Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The 20-year-old also suited up for his country for a third time at the 2024 World Juniors where he was named as one of Latvia’s top three players at the tournament.