CHL Prospect Pipeline: Florida Panthers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2022-23, who were born in 2002 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Marek Alscher (D) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (93rd overall)

CHL career stats: 121GP | 15G | 25A | 40PTS

Alscher’s second season in Portland saw him establish a career high 24 points in 2022-23. The Czech native also scored eight goals, one more than he had in his rookie campaign.

Liam Arsnby (F) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (214th overall)

CHL career stats: 155GP | 25G | 51A | 76PTS

North Bay’s captain had 12 goals and 30 points, both new career highs, during the 2022-23 season. In the postseason, Arnsby added seven goals as the Battalion reached the OHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Luke Coughlin (D) — Rimouski Oceanic

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (191st overall)

CHL career stats: 92GP | 9G | 28A | 37PTS

Coughlin missed the first two months of the season through injury as he didn’t debut until Dec. 2 but in 37 games last year, he amassed a career high 19 points. In the postseason, he had seven points in nine games.

Josh Davies (F) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (186th overall)

CHL career stats: 149GP | 42G | 37A | 79PTS

Davies had a career high 20 goals a year ago and chipped in with 34 points with Swift Current. He also made his professional debut as he appeared in one game with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

Davies will play for Portland in 2023-24 after he was acquired by the Winterhawks earlier this month.

Evan Nause (D) — Quebec Remparts

Acquired: 2021 NHL Draft (56th overall)

CHL career stats: 131GP | 17G | 80A | 97PTS

Nause appeared in just 40 games in the regular season – an injury kept him out for two months at the start of 2023 – but compiled 29 points (five goals). In the QMJHL playoffs, the 20-year-old had nine points in 20 games as the Remparts claimed the Gilles Courteau Trophy.

At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Nause had two assists in four games as Quebec claimed the CHL’s top crown.

#TimeToHunt prospect Evan Nause’s point shot finds a way in! #RoadtoMemorialCup Evan Nause permet aux Remparts de s’inscrire au pointage dans le match #6! pic.twitter.com/tMvma8fk12 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 21, 2023

Gracyn Sawchyn (F) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (63rd overall)

CHL career stats: 58GP | 18G | 40A | 58PTS

Sawchyn’s rookie season was impressive to say the least as he played at a point-per-game pace over 58 contests for the T-Birds throughout the regular season.

In the postseason, he had 11 points in 17 games as Seattle claimed the Ed Chynoweth Cup and appeared in all five of his team’s games at the 2023 Memorial Cup as the Thunderbirds reached the final.