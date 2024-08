CHL Prospect Pipeline: Edmonton Oilers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Beau Akey (D) — Barrie Colts

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (56th overall)

CHL career stats: 141G | 20G | 52A | 72PTS

Signed: Yes

Injury wreaked havoc on Akey’s 2023-24 campaign as he suited up just 14 times for the Colts with his final appearance coming Nov. 10. In his short time on the ice, Akey collected nine points (four goals) while the year prior he had 47 points. The 19-year-old was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft.

Connor Clattenberg (F) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (160th overall)

CHL career stats: 116G | 15G | 24A | 39PTS

Signed: No

Clattenberg split the 2023-24 season between the Soo and Flint where he registered a career high 13 goals and 29 points. Nine of his goals came with the Firebirds, two of which were game-winners.

Nathaniel Day (G) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (184th overall)

CHL career stats: 94GP | | 44-39-2 | 3.78 GAA | .871 save percentage

Signed: No

Day, whose 54 appearances in 2023-24 were the fourth most among OHL goaltenders, went 25-26-2 with a 3.73 GAA and .868 save percentage in 2023-24. His 3,124 minutes played also placed him fourth while his .875 save percentage in the shootout led all OHL netminders. His 25 wins, a career high, ranked ninth. Day’s 44 career wins are the second most in Firebirds history.

William Nicholl (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (196th overall)

CHL career stats: 70GP | 7G | 15A | 22PTS

Signed: No

Nicholl’s first full season went swimmingly as he was crowned an OHL champion at its conclusion. In 65 games, the Ottawa, ON., native tallied 20 points (six goals) while in the postseason he made 18 appearances and had eight points. Nicholl won 50.7 per cent of his faceoffs too in 2023-24 and played in all four games at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow as the Knights reached the final.

Sam O’Reilly (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (32nd overall)

CHL career stats: 73GP | 20G | 36A | 56PTS

Signed: No

O’Reilly had a crucial role on the Knights’ OHL winning side as he contributed 20 goals and 56 points in the regular season and finished with a +32 rating while he appeared in all 68 games. In the playoffs, he had 12 points (five goals) in 16 appearances while he played at a point-per-game pace at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. A testament to his ability, the Oilers jumped into the first round to select the 18-year-old.

The @EdmontonOilers jumped back into the first round to grab Sam O'Reilly. This is what they're getting with 🥜#NHLDraft | #MeettheFuture pic.twitter.com/lcShBAbPOM — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) July 2, 2024

Matthew Savoie (F) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: Trade with Buffalo | 2024 NHL Draft (9th overall)

CHL career stats: 183GP | 103G | 160A | 263PTS

Signed: Yes

The 2023-24 season was a memorable one for Savoie in a number of ways. He began the year in the AHL with Rochester where he had five points (two goals) in six games before he made his NHL debut with Buffalo Nov. 10. He was subsequently returned to the WHL where after 11 games and 24 points with Wenatchee, he was moved to Moose Jaw. With the Warriors, Savoie scored 19 times and had 47 points in just 23 regular season games while in the postseason, he finished tied fourth in WHL scoring with 24 points to help lead Moose Jaw to the first championship in franchise history.

A native of St. Albert, SK., Savoie represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors. The first overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Savoie saw his NHL rights traded to Edmonton earlier this summer.

Brady Stonehouse (F) — Ottawa 67’s

Acquired: Free agent

CHL career stats: 200GP | 75G | 61A | 136PTS

Signed: Yes

It was another productive campaign for Stonehouse who finished 2023-24 with 20 goals and 44 points in 64 games. He placed fourth among 67’s skaters in goals, power play goals (4) and shots (232) while he added five points in the postseason as Ottawa reached the second round.

Dalyn Wakely (F) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (192nd overall)

CHL career stats: 199GP | 89G | 98A | 187PTS

Signed: No

Wakely had an explosive 2023-24 campaign as he finished third in OHL scoring with 104 points. He found the back of the net 39 times while his 65 assists were fourth most among OHL skaters. His 1,278 faceoff attempts were the seventh most where he won 51.7 per cent of his draws. In the postseason, Wakely finished second in goals (13) and seventh in points (23) as the Battalion reached the Eastern Conference Championship Series for a third straight year.